AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Judgment Day

We go right to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles for the opener as Mike Rome does the introductions. Dolph Ziggler is out next to another pop for the opener. We get a look back at last week’s show and how WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned home to Toronto to defeat Damian Priest. We also see how Rhea Ripley hit him with a low blow after the match, and Finn Balor added to the attack until WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made the save. Out next comes The Judgment Day with their dark entrance – Priest and Balor with Ripley.

The bell rings with Balor and Ziggler going at it. Balor immediately drops Ziggler but Ziggler rolls him for a 2 count. Ziggler stays on Balor and tags in AJ but Balor escapes to the corner for a tag to Priest. Priest rocks AJ and tosses him into the corner. Priest beats AJ down in the corner with strikes, then stomps him. Priest also rocks Ziggler off the apron.

AJ with forearms and a dropkick to Priest now. AJ clotheslines Priest over the top rope to the floor. AJ launches himself with a big forearm, sending Priest into the announce table. Ziggler and Styles keep control at ringside and stand together as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor has control of Ziggler in the middle of the ring now. They counter each other but Balor nails a dropkick, then stares over at AJ. Balor mocks AJ and looks to go for a Styles Clash but Ziggler counters with a Fame-asser in the middle of the ring for a big pop. Both are down now but they both leap to tag out. Priest and AJ unload on each other now. AJ drops Priest and nails the sliding forearm. AJ warns Ripley and then splashes Priest in the corner with a flying forearm.

AJ puts on the brakes and avoids colliding with Balor on the apron, but Priest drops him with a big shot. AJ blocks South of Heaven and rolls Priest for a 2 count. AJ keeps control and hits the Ushigoroshi for another close 2 count. AJ goes on but Priest blocks the Styles Clash. They tangle and AJ rolls Priest into the Styles Clash. Balor finally helps Priest grab the bottom rope to break the hold as fans boo. Ziggler runs over and drops Balor with a big right hand. Priest drives AJ into his knee in the middle of the ring now. AJ blocks The Reckoning, then ducks a roundhouse kick and drops Priest with an enziguri to send him to one knee stunned.

Priest gets rolled up by Ziggler, who is legal now, after back-dropping AJ. The referee was distracted with AJ and didn’t see the pin attempt as Balor comes in and assists Priest with the double team. Ziggler blocks Balor’s attack and then drops him with a superkick. Priest then takes advantage and slams Ziggler with South of Heaven in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– After the match, the music hits as The Judgment Day stands tall and we go to replays. Priest, Balor and Ripley go to leave but they stop when a SUV is shown arriving on the big screen. Edge hops out and he’s making his way into the arena as fans cheer. The Judgment Day changes their minds and now they’re headed back to the ring to wait for a fight. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Judgment Day is in the ring with a mic. Balor rants and raves to boos, wondering where their documentary is, where is his respect as a legend. Priest says Balor told no lies. Priest goes on ranting about Edge and calls him out to face his judgment day so they can finish him off, finish what was started last week. Priest tosses the mic and they wait. The music finally hits and out comes Edge to a big pop. Edge runs the stage, then stops on the entrance-way and poses as the pyro goes off and fans start chanting his name. Edge says Balor made some good and some absolutely bad points. He says he and Rey Mysterio didn’t come back to steal Balor’s glory, they came back to show him how to reach Edge’s glory but his ego is too big and got in the way. Edge gets a pop from the Pittsburgh crowd. Edge says they were right, Beth isn’t here to watch his back. Edge praises his wife as a badass and warns Ripley to keep her hands to herself or she will find out why Beth is The Glamazon, kid. Edge says he and Priest went to war last week but Edge beat him. So now Edge is by himself, facing the three of them. Edge is on the apron now as he knocks the three and says all those months under his learning three and they didn’t pay attention… Edge says because he didn’t come here alone.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio attack from behind and unload on Edge an Priest with kendo stick shots as fans cheer them on. Edge sends Priest to the floor and follows him to keep brawling. Ripley and Dominik are alone in the ring now. Dominik stares her down with a kendo stick in hand. Ripley pleads a bit but fans want to see him hit her, and he’s acting like he might want to hit her, or maybe not as he backs away as she slowly approaches. Ripley grabs the stick and takes it from Dominik as fans boo. Edge and Rey rush in as Ripley threatens them with the stick, daring them to do something. Ripley laughs at Edge and Rey as Balor and Priest pull Ripley out of the ring to safety. Priest says they’re not done yet. Edge’s music starts back up as The Judgment Day retreats through the crowd while the two sides stare each other down.

– We see how Dexter Lumis dragged The Miz through the crowd last week. The Miz and Ciampa are walking backstage now when Kevin Patrick approaches them for comment. Ciampa jumps at Patrick a bit and warns him about approaching them out of nowhere like that right now. Patrick says people are surprised The Miz is here and asks him about what happened last week. Miz says he can’t… he won’t discuss what happened, he doesn’t know why we’re talking about Lumis because he’s not even a WWE Superstar, so just move on. Patrick brings up how Lumis was arrested on WWE NXT and asks Miz if he has any insight. Miz says again, he doesn’t want to talk about Lumis. He adjusts Patrick’s tie and walks off with Ciampa.

– We see Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick backstage promo from Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, who are confident about winning tonight’s main event to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and out first comes Alexa Bliss for this six-woman tag team match. Asuka is out next, joining Bliss on the entrance-way. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is out next and they head to the ring together. Their opponents, three enhancement talents, are already out and waiting in the opposite corner.

Dani Mo starts off with Belair but quickly tags out. Kayla Sparks comes in but she’s quickly dropped. Belair taunts Katie Ark now and takes her out with a dropkick. Belair taunts the other opponents now. They run in but Asuka and Bliss take them out. Belair works over Ark now and in comes Bliss with some of her signature offense.

Bliss works on Ark’s arm now. Asuka tags in and goes to the middle turnbuckle, bending over so Bliss can send their opponent face-first into her rear. Asuka and Ark go at it now. Ark unloads but Asuka levels her but then misses the Hip Attack. Mo comes in and Asuka rocks her with back-fists, then a big German suplex. Asuka with the sliding kick to Mo for a close 2 count s Ark runs in to break it up. The match falls apart a bit now and Belair hits KOD on Sparks. Asuka ends up applying the Asuka Lock to Mo for the submission win.

Winners: Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss

– After the match, the babyfaces stand tall and celebrate as the music hits. They then cut quick promos on Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, promising to get the win at WWE Clash at The Castle and take control of RAW.

– The Miz and Ciampa are backstage with Adam Pearce now. Ciampa tells Pearce how Miz has a lot of distractions as he prepares to face WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley tonight. Pearce says in regards to what happened last week with Dexter Lumis, Miz has the full support of the company, whatever resources he needs, counseling, someone to talk to, anything, just let Pearce know. Miz doesn’t want to talk about it, he just wants to focus on tonight’s match. Pearce will let him do that but he must inform Miz that Lumis has been released from police custody. Miz asks how that is possible. Pearce says Miz neglected to prosecute and didn’t even tell the police anything, the charges weren’t strong enough to hold Lumis. Pearce says Miz not talking about this is making it easier for Lumis to get away with it. Miz says he has nothing to say about it. Pearce is just trying to help. Miz doesn’t believe this and asks if that’s why he put Miz in a match with Lashley after what happened last week. Pearce asks what did happen last week but Miz doesn’t want to talk about it.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to a big hometown pop from the Pittsburgh crowd. Angle is wearing his American flag robe and his Olympic gold medal.

Angle takes the mic and says it’s so good to be back in his hometown. He plugs WWE Clash at The Castle and how good it will be, so don’t miss it. The music quickly interrupts and out comes Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis. Angle looks on as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable has a mic as he and Otis are with Angle in the middle of the ring. Gable talks about how Angle’s story originally motivated him and inspired him, and let’s not forget to mention Angle won a Gold medal. Angle reminds us he won it with a broken friggin’ neck and fans pop. Gable reminds us how Alpha Academy is looking for a new member. Gable was going to continue his open challenge here in Pittsburgh but there’s not a shred of talent among these mouth-breathers here. Fans boo and Gable tries to “shoosh!” them. The boos get louder now as Gable goes to speak again. Gable thinks they and Angle can change the world so for tonight, one night only, he is offering 100% no questions asked, full acceptance for Angle to join Alpha Academy. Gable tells Otis to present Angle with the official Alpha Academy jacket, and says it’s great to have him. Angle says he will pass. Fans pop.

Gable can’t believe it. Angle says it’s true, it’s damn true… Gable yells “shoosh!” at Angle. Angle asks if he really did that. Gable says “please shoosh!” and Angle tells him to “shoosh!” but Gable says you can’t “shoosh a shoosher” here. They repeatedly yell “shoosh!” at each other in the middle of the ring. Gable says that’s enough of this crap. Gable tells Otis to show Angle what happens when you turn down an invite from The Academy. The music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits to make the save – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Ford and Dawkins rush the ring as Alpha Academy falls back. Ford gives a shout-out to Pittsburgh and says if you mess with Kurt, you must want to get hurt. They bring up how their bus was vandalized on SmackDown by Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios. The Profits are looking for a fight tonight because they are up and they want the smoke. Gable says they will accept the match but under one condition – after they win, Angle must join Alpha Academy and do what Master Gable says every day as he coaches Angle to the next level. Thank you! Angle and The Profits do their signature lines to end the segment as the two sides face off and we go to commercial.

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Back from the break and Montez Ford is going at it with Otis as Angelo Dawkins and Chad Gable look on from their corners. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is also watching as he must join Alpha Academy if they win.

Otis catches Ford with a big powerslam. Gable tags in and unloads on Ford in the corner, then wastes some time and shows off to boos. Ford catches Gable with a big dropkick to the chest. Ford talks some trash and beats Gable to the ropes. Dawkins tags in for the big double team sequence for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Dawkins drops Gable with a shoulder. They tangle and Gable rolls Dawkins around but he counters. They run the ropes again but Gable nails an arm drag, then Dawkins does the same.

More back and forth. Dawkins dropkicks Gable to the floor. Otis runs in and attacks but he’s also dropkicked to the floor. Dawkins runs the ropes and leaps out, taking both opponents down as Angle applauds. Dawkins rolls Gable back in for a close 2 count. Dawkins rocks Gable in the corner now. Gable traps Dawkins in the corner and whips his knee into the rope with a Dragon Screw. Gable goes to work on Dawkins’ leg now. Otis tags in and works Dawkins over now while Ford reaches for the tag. Gable comes right back in and keeps Dawkins down.

Dawkins fights up and out now. Ford finally tags in and rocks Gable with a big kick. Ford knocks Otis off the apron and levels Gable with a big lariat. Ford launches Gable with a throw, kips-up, then nails the standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Ford goes to the top but Otis attacks from the apron. Ford kicks him away but this allows Gable to launch Ford from the top to the mat, and he hits hard. We go to commercial with Ford and Gable down in the ring.

Back from the break and Ford is going at it with Gable. Ford drops Gable on his head and now Dawkins rallies the crowd for the comeback. Otis and Dawkins tag in now and they go at it. Dawkins gets dropped with a huge spinning back-elbow. Otis rocks Ford and hits a big powerslam on Dawkins for a close 2 count. Gable tags back in for the double team but Ford pulls Otis to the floor. Dawkins with a close 2 count on Gable, then the twisting splash and more offense in the corner.

Dawkins with The Silencer on Gable for a close 2 count as Angle nervously looks on from ringside. Ford tags in as Dawkins puts Gable on his shoulders and Ford goes to the top. Gable counters and drops Dawkins with a big German. Ford hits a big crossbody from the top to Gable but Gable kicks out. Gable sends Ford to the apron but Ford fights back. Ford flies back in with a Blockbuster but goes right into a Northern Lights suplex from Gable for a 2 count. Gable taunts Angle as Otis comes back in to man-handle Ford some. Otis launches Ford into the turnbuckles but Ford hangs onto the turnbuckles and counters with a sunset flip.

Otis counters and spikes Ford into the mat. Gable flies in with a big diving headbutt for a 2 count on Ford. Otis and Dawkins collide in the middle of the ring with clotheslines and they both roll out to the floor. Angle cheers on Ford while Gable stands over Ford and taunts them both. Gable uses Angle’s ankle lock submission on Ford in the middle of the ring now. Ford screams out but finally gets to his feet and flips out of the hold. Ford with a drop toe hold into the ankle lock submission now. Ford yells out and tightens the hold as Gable looks at Angle.

Ford drops down to tighten the hold but Otis runs in and breaks it with a big splash in the middle of the ring. Fans boo as Otis stands tall. Otis goes out and talks some trash to Angle but Dawkins runs over and launches Otis over the announce table with a big Pounce. Gable rolls Ford for a close 2 count. Gable rocks him in the throat. Ford blocks the German and lands on his feet. Dawkins launches Gable with a big shoulder, sending him into a German suplex by Ford. Ford goes to the top for a big pop as he nails the Frogsplash to Gable for the pin to win and save Angle.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits stand tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. Ford and Dawkins grab their red Solo cups to celebrate, then go to ringside to have a toast with Angle. Angle takes the drink but spits it out, implying there was alcohol in his cup but he no longer drinks. Angle now pulls out three bottles of milk and they drink them as Angle’s music starts back up and fans cheer them on.

– We see Riddle and Seth Rollins getting ready for a split-screen interview backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and fans pop as we see some of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers at ringside.

– Jimmy plays footage from earlier today that shows Riddle and Seth Rollins fighting in the parking lot while security and WWE officials tried to keep them apart, as what sounds like a few fans cheered them on. Corey Graves is backstage now, and he’s joined by Rollins and Riddle for a split-screen interview.

Graves asks what happened earlier and Rollins says Riddle was creeping around his bus. Riddle says he was talking on the phone to Randy Orton and… they both start talking over each other. Graves asks where this all began, and mentions how Rollins targeted Riddle. Rollins dismisses the idea and says it’s now his time, not Riddle’s time, and Riddle isn’t on his level. Riddle says Rollins is just afraid Riddle will embarrass him like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have. Rollins says it’s not about them, and he lets Riddle on a little secret – no one likes Riddle or his stupid face. Rollins says when he finishes the job he started at Madison Square Garden it won’t just be for himself, it will be for everyone. Riddle says he’s here for a long time.

Rollins says if he has to put Riddle on the shelf next to Rhodes, then so be it. Rollins says he’s moving on from Riddle and going for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and there’s nothing Riddle can do about it. Graves asks what we can expect at Clash at The Castle this Saturday. Rollins says he will steal the show, stomp Riddle’s head into the mat one more time, and show him once and for all who the man around here is. Riddle says he will prove that there’s only one man in Rollins’ marriage, and that’s Becky Lynch. Graves says unfortunately we’re out of time but the WWE Universe can’t wait to see them settle this in the ring on Saturday.

– The Miz and Ciampa are backstage headed to the ring. Miz walks past a security guard but stops and goes back to stare at him for a second. Ciampa tells Miz to focus on the match ahead, and Miz agrees but he’s a bit flustered as they continue walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us what happened a few minutes ago when Seth Rollins and Riddle were still mic’d up during the commercial. They had a few words and Rollins mentioned how Riddle’s wife took their kids and left, and says they don’t want to see Riddle’s bitch ass. Rollins repeatedly called Riddle a bitch while talking trash. Riddle got upset and asked where the hell Rollins was at. Riddle says he’s going to smash Rollins’ face in. Riddle warned Rollins to keep playing games and he will fuck him up. Riddle fumes and seethes in his chair as Rollins removes his mic and walks away from his interview location. Riddle finally snatches his mic off an also walks away from where he was at. We go back to the announcers and Jimmy apologizes for the language. Graves talks about how personal this feud is and says one of them likely won’t walk out of Cardiff.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for this non-title match. Out next comes The Miz with Ciampa as the announcers go on about how Miz is traumatized by Dexter Lumis.

The bell rings and Miz charges but gets dropped. Lashley with a big corner clothesline now. Lashley works Miz over in the corner and takes his time with the assault now. Lashley with a running shoulder thrust in the corner. Lashley catches a kick in the corner, then nails an inverted Atomic Drop. Lashley rips Miz’s t-shirt off and lifts him high in the air for the long vertical suplex, holding him there for a minute or so.

Lashley then clotheslines Miz over the top rope to the floor as Ciampa barks words of encouragement. Ciampa comes behind Miz to help him but Miz raises a fist at him as he’s spooked by Lumis. Lashley comes out and drops Miz with a punch. Lashley raises a fist at Ciampa but Ciampa falls down and pleads with him as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley slams Miz in the middle of the ring. Miz rolls to the floor to regroup with Ciampa to avoid the pin. Lashley follows and scoops Miz to his shoulders, then goes to ram him into the ring post but Ciampa is in the way. Lashley still rocks Miz and rolls him back in, then has words with Ciampa. Miz takes advantage of the distraction and attacks at ringside. Miz slams Lashley face-first into the announce table a few times, then launches him into the steel ring steps as fans boo.

Miz rolls Lashley back in and chokes him with the middle rope as Ciampa talks trash and nails a cheap shot. Miz with a big boot to the face for a 2 count. Miz with right hands in the corner now, then the flying corner clothesline. Miz talks some trash and poses on the ropes. Miz goes to the top but Lashley catches him on the way down and they’re both down now. Ciampa rallies but Lashley gets up first and unloads with clotheslines, then a big overhead throw. Lashley with a corner clothesline and a running shoulder. Lashley keeps control and spikes Miz into the mat, then waits in the corner.

Lashley readies for the Spear but Ciampa pulls Miz to safety at ringside as fans boo. Lashley goes out and has words with Ciampa, then chases Miz back into the ring. The referee sees Miz bring Ciampa’s necklace back into the ring and she warns him. Ciampa runs in and takes advantage of the distraction, dropping him with a DDT while the referee isn’t looking.

Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale but he stops when he spots Lumis in the crowd. Miz points up at Lumis and he’s terrified. He tells Ciampa to get security to do something about it but Lumis is no longer there. Lashley comes from behind to take advantage with the Hurt Lock and Miz taps out for the finish.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, the music hits as Lashley stands tall with the title in the air. We go to replays. Miz is throwing a fit about Lumis to end the segment.

– WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Kurt Angle are backstage now. Edge has photos on large white poster board, showing some of their greatest moments together. There are messages on the back of each poster – Sorry Rey And I Beat U For The Tag Titles, Sorry I Beat U For The U.S. Title, Sorry I Shaved Your Head Bald, Sorry I Started The U Suck Chant, But, You Still Suck (with an arrow pointing up at Angle). Angle is in a great mood now thanks to Edge he says. He says he loves Edge too an it was great seeing him. They hug and shake hands, and Edge walks off. Angle turns around to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. He talks about how Edge is such a good guy, but The Mysterios see the messages on the back of the posters. Angle sees the “U Still Suck (arrow)” poster and says Edge did it again! Angle walks off. Dominik brings up Rey and Edge vs. The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at The Castle and says he thought it was going to be a family thing this Saturday. Rey says it still is because Edge is like family. Rey says the reason he chose Edge to team with it because he needs the experience by his side, but he still needs Dominik in their corner. Rey asks his son if he will be there, and Dominik says he understands his dad needs experience. They embrace to end the segment.

– The Usos and Sami Zayn are walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– The announcers show us a video on WWE and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and how Connor’s Cure started here in Pittsburgh several years ago. WWE Ambassadors Titus O’Neil and Dana Warrior are sitting in the front row with several kids from Team Connor’s Cure.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. We get a replay of how Zayn, The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns destroyed Drew McIntyre on Friday’s SmackDown.

The Usos take the mic now and announce that The Bloodline is in RAW’s city. They hype up Reigns’ two-year title reign and the celebration this coming Friday on SmackDown. It will be a big celebration for your Tribal Chief. Sami says he wants to add something that will make the celebration even bigger if you can believe it – Reigns has appointed him Master of Ceremonies for the night. As Honorary Uce, Sami says that’s huge… he turns around to Jey staring at him. Sami starts talking again and now he’s hyping up The Usos to ease the tension. The Usos declare that The Bloodline is running both shows, and Reigns will keep his titles at WWE Clash at The Castle.

The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens. Sami is telling The Usos he didn’t know his best friend was coming. Owens speaks from the stage and says first of all, The Bloodline doesn’t run anything on Monday nights because he’s made it clear in recent weeks that RAW is still The Kevin Owens Show. Owens is glad they’re here so he can remind them to tell their boss that he, as far as Owens is concerned, still owes Owens one. Jey asks Sami if this is his boy. Owens asks the same and laughs. Sami says technically yes. Jey says Sami better get his boy before Jey does. Sami tells everyone to calm down and he will explain this to Owens. Sami says Reigns doesn’t owe Owens or anybody anything, ever. Fans boo. Sami says that’s how it is.

Owens didn’t know Sami could make himself look stupider than he did when he grew that insane hair out, but he does every week when he hangs with these guys and lets them treat him the way they do. Owens is genuinely sad to see Sami forget he is absolutely one of the greatest in-ring performers of all-time but now he’s reduced to being The Bloodline’s clown, and it’s pathetic. Owens says he sees Sami as a brother but it’s sad to see what’s happened to him, and he thinks Sami should look in the mirror, then reassess things. Sami says Owens doesn’t know what he’s talking about, he’s just like the fans online who send him memes poking fun, and he can’t understand that The Usos actually like him. Sami says Jimmy likes him, they shake and Sami says the same about Jey but says they’re working on their relationship. Sami says most importantly, Reigns likes him and invited him to his personal dressing room, and at SmackDown it was the four of them united to take out McIntyre. Uso threatens Owens that they will drop him like they did McIntyre if he doesn’t leave. Owens walks up the steel ring steps now. He doesn’t care what they did to McIntyre, but he does care what Jey and Paul Heyman did to him, saying Jey and Heyman are the only reason Owens didn’t put an end to Reigns title reign 18 months ago.

Owens says on Friday they can celebrate Reigns’ two-year reign but they can also celebrate two years of Jey having his head stuck up his cousin’s ass. Sami gets in between Owens and The Usos now and says he’s trying to keep the peace and doesn’t want problems, but Owens is begging for Jey to kick his ass. Jey and Owens face off now. Owens says this is the part they drop the microphones, get a referee out here and just fight. They drop the mics and have words as fans cheer. A referee runs to the ring and they get ready to start as we go back to commercial.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens

Back from the break and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso locks up with Kevin Owens as his partner Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn watch from ringside. Owens drops Jey in the corner and stomps away for a pop.

Owens rocks Jey again and chops him to the ropes. Jey goes to the floor for a breather. Jey counters at ringside and sends Owens face-first into the ring post. Jey tries to send Owens into the steel ring steps but Owens counters and Jey hits the steps hard. Owens brings it back in and beats Jey down in the corner again, while taunting Sami and Jimmy. Jey counters and whips Owens into the corner hard.

Jey works Owens over while he’s down in the corner, talking some trash as the referee warns him. Jey launches Owens into the turnbuckles again and Owens hits hard. The Usos and Zayn raise their fingers in the air but Jey misses in the corner and lands hard. Owens with a running corner cannonball to Jey as Sami looks on concerned.

Jey rolls to the floor and Owens goes for a powerbomb on the edge of the apron. Jimmy distracts him and Owens stops trying for the powerbomb, then charges at Jimmy. This leads to Owens eating a superkick from Jey, then Owens is slammed on top of half of the steel steps with a Samoan Drop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey has Owens up top for a superplex but Owens resists and fights back, knocking Jey to the mat. Owens with a big super Brainbuster from the top. Owens keeps control and goes back to the top but Jey jumps up and rocks him in the jaw. Jey climbs up and works Owens over. Owens sends him to the mat and nails a big Swanton Bomb but Jey kicks out just in time. Jey blocks the Stunner but Owens blocks a superkick and hits one of his own.

Jey avoids the Pop-Up Powerbomb and drops Owens with a superkick. Jey goes to the top and hits the big Uso Splash for another close 2 count and Sami can’t believe it at ringside. Owens with a Frogsplash of his own for a close 2 count. Owens superkicks Jey and then knocks Jimmy off the apron with a big superkick. Owens goes back up top for another Frogsplash but Jey still hangs on. Jey rolls to the floor for a breather but Owens stays on him and looks for a powerbomb to the edge of the apron.

Sami approaches and Owens shoves him, then talks some trash. Jey launches him out of the ring, hitting Owens and sending them into the edge of the announce table. The Usos bark orders at Sami and he grabs a steel chair to hit Owens while Jey holds his beck on the middle rope from in the ring. Sami looks to hit Owens but he has second thoughts. The Usos yell at Sami now. Owens takes advantage and recovers, then drops Jey with a big Stunner in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens heads to the stage as the music hits. Owens yells at The Usos, telling them to remind Reigns he didn’t forget. The Usos have words with Sami to end the segment.

– Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are backstage now. Bayley says they’re needed to bring the women’s division back to life and that starts Saturday at WWE Clash at The Castle when they take out Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Bayley says then people will be looking up at her again as the role model while they all look down at everyone else. Kai says this will not stop at RAW because they are taking over the entire company. They will prove they’re in control tonight when they win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Kai says Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah beat some of the best to get here but that just means it will hurt that much more when they send them back to SmackDown. Shirai speaks some in Japanese and says they will leave RAW as the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

– The camera cuts backstage to The Miz loading up his SUV to leave. Ciampa asks if he will be OK and Miz promises he will be fine. Kevin Patrick walks up for comments on what happened earlier but Miz doesn’t want to talk about it. Miz starts up his truck and drives off as we see Dexter Lumis sitting in the very back seat. Back to commercial.

– Tonight’s Pizza Hut-sponsored video looks back at how Johnny Gargano returned to WWE during last week’s RAW. We see footage from earlier today, showing Gargano sitting in the empty arena with a WWE camera man. He’s asked how it felt to return last week. Gargano says it meant everything, and talks about having goosebumps from the chants and “Johnny Wrestling!” chants. He says it’s not just a fun nickname, wrestling is his life and it’s been out of his life for 9 months, which is the longest he’s been out of the ring since he was 8 years old. Gargano is excited to get back into arenas like this one to prove this is what he was born to do. He’s asked if Theory ruined his return. Gargano says no as he was excited to see Theory and say what you want about him, but Theory is like family. He’s watched Theory’s success and he has the genetic gifts Gargano doesn’t. He goes on about Theory’s success and praises him, and says he didn’t have to start from the bottom due to who he knows and his gifts. Gargano mentions how he hasn’t seen or heard from Theory in 9 months, he didn’t even call when the baby was born. Theory comes walking down the stairs now with his Money In the Bank briefcase. He just wants to talk, and tells Gargano to relax, sit back down and talk.

Theory asks why Gargano didn’t call when he became United States Champion or the youngest Mr. Money In the Bank. Gargano was busy with family but Theory says those are just excuses, diapers and feeding are just more excuses. Theory says maybe Gargano didn’t call him because he’s a little jealous of Theory, sitting on his couch playing stay-at-home dad, watching Theory compete at WrestleMania, watching Theory become the youngest Mr. MITB. Theory says he knows that gets under Gargano’s skin, but honestly from his perspective, he expected better from Gargano. Theory says he guesses it’s true what they say about it being lonely at the top. Theory welcomes Gargano to RAW and wishes him good luck because now he’s swimming with the sharks. Theory laughs and walks off. Gargano sits back down and looks a bit concerned.

– We get a video package for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and see the belts on display at ringside.

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Out first are Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with Bayley. They hit the ring and pose on the apron as Bayley hypes them up. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. SKY and Aliyah start things off. SKY with offense early on to take control. They trade pin attempts back and forth now. Rodriguez tags in and levels SKY with a big boot for a 2 count. Rodriguez man-handles SKY some but she slides out and stomps Raquel as Bayley laughs from ringside. Kai tags in and stuns Raquel with the Scorpion Kick.

The heels with a double team for a 2 count as we see Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke watching from backstage. Raquel fights Kai off. Aliyah goes to the top and Raquel launches her at Kai with a crossbody but Kai kicks out at 2. Kai charges but Aliyah catches her with a big hip toss but Kai hangs in, going to the floor for a breather. Aliyah with a baseball slide but Kai is nowhere to be seen. SKY sends her into the steel ring steps.

SKY and Kai double team Raquel and Aliyah at ringside now, taking them both out. SKY hits running double knees to Aliyah against the steel ring steps. Raquel crawls back into the ring to avoid the count out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Raquel is being double teamed. SKY with a big basement dropkick for a 2 count. Aliyah is still down at ringside as Kai tags back in and spikes Raquel into the mat with a hurricanrana. Raquel kicks out at 2. Kai yells at Raquel and kicks her int he head. Kai charges again but Raquel catches her and sends her into the turnbuckles. SKY tags in but Raquel launches her into Kai and they both go down. Raquel looks for a tag but Aliyah is still down at ringside. Raquel headbutts SKY away and rocks Kai, then splashes them both in the corners. Raquel with the second rope corkscrew elbow drop to SKY for a close 2 count as Bayley looks worried from ringside.

Raquel goes for a powerbomb to SKY but she slides out and rolls Raquel for a close 2 count as we see the titles on display at ringside. SKY gets up first and unloads on Raquel with strikes. SKY charges but Raquel levels her with a lariat for a big pop. Raquel goes for the Texana Bomb but Kai distracts the referee, allowing Bayley to help SKY from the apron. SKY with a big double stomp as fans boo the interference. SKY goes to the top and hits the Over The Moonsault for a close 2 count. SKY can’t believe the kick out and Bayley hits the apron to yell at the referee.

Alexa Bliss, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka all run down now and chase Bayley through the crowd. Kai and SKY look a bit worried. Aliyah tags in but she drops back off the apron and can’t be seen. Kai with a backbreaker to Raquel. SKY with a Crucifix Driver to Raquel. Aliyah rolls back into the ring from behind and rolls Kai up out of nowhere for the win to capture the vacant titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, Kai and SKY quickly retreat from the ring as the music hits and the new champions begin to celebrate. Belair, Asuka and Bliss come back to ringside to applaud Rodriguez and Aliyah as they begin their celebration, then they join them in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. Bayley, Kai and SKY look shocked while standing on the entrance-way now. The pyro goes off in the arena as Rodriguez and Aliyah celebrate with Asuka, Belair and Bliss. The announcers hype the Clash at The Castle card now. The Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW goes off the air with the new champions celebrating while Bliss, Asuka and Belair pose on the ropes to taunt Bayley, SKY and Kai.

