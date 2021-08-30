– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest to issue an Open Challenge. We see stills from his SummerSlam title win over Sheamus. Priest gets hype for the crowd and says he feels alive. He’s always wanted to do this… he welcomes everyone to RAW, and says that was cool. Priest touts his SummerSlam win over Sheamus now. Fans chant for Priest and he appreciates them. He talks about how he will show respect to the title, like Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and John Cena all did. Priest brings up how WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ran away like a coward last week, and promises that won’t be him. Priest then kicks off the Open Challenge and asks who it’s going to be. The music hits and out comes Sheamus to boos.

Sheamus agrees that Lashley does like to run from a fight. Sheamus likes this Open Challenge, even if the fans don’t deserve it. Sheamus says he’s going to use the Brogue Kick to wipe the smile off Priest’s face, then take back his title. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. McIntyre wants to see Priest beat Sheamus’ ass again but it’s time for something else, something fresh. McIntyre names some of his title wins and says he’s never been United States Champion. He challenges Priest and then has words for Sheamus. Priest likes the idea. The music interrupts and out comes Lashley with MVP. Fans boo and MVP asks them to hold their applause for the WWE Champion.

MVP says Lashley wanted to host an Open Challenge every week but… chants for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg interrupt. MVP goes on about how Lashley has already dealt with the entire roster. MVP goes on and says it will be good for business if Lashley beats Priest and becomes a dual champion. Fans boo. The music hits again and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton to a pop. They do some comedy on the stage. Orton calls Lashley a greedy son of a bitch that wants something he can have, a second championship. Lashley says Orton for once is right, he does want a second title, but maybe he should take the tag team titles. Riddle proposes a title defense against MVP and Lashley. MVP accepts. MVP asks Sheamus to kick Priest’s ass so they can double back. Everyone starts arguing. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce come out now. Deville says they see two big main events ahead of them. It’s announced that Priest will defend against Sheamus and McIntyre in a Triple Threat, while R-K-Bro will defend against MVP and Lashley. Fans pop as everyone looks on and has words.

Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

The music interrupts while everyone is looking on. Rhea Ripley makes her way out for tonight’s opening match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley has a mic. She introduces Nikki A.S.H. as the one who will be in her corner tonight. Out next comes Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax. Jax takes the mic and threatens to splatter Ripley and Nikki before the match is over, and then says she will do the same to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair before the night is over. The bell rings and Ripley quickly attacks a distracted Baszler.

Baszler fights Ripley off and they trade holds now. Baszler take Ripley down and goes to stomp her arm but it’s locked. Baszler with a big kick to the face. Baszler with a big knee strike to the face to daze Ripley for a 1 count. Baszler works Ripley over to keep her down. Ripley tries to fight from her knees but Baszler beats her around. Ripley keeps swinging from the mat but Baszler continues to dominate. Baszler kicks Ripley in the head and traps her hand in the ring apron, then stomps and kicks her. Baszler poses on the edge of the apron as fans boo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley tries to fight back into it but Baszler slams her by her arm and continues to dominate as Jax and Nikki look on. Baszler with some trash talking and taunting as fans boo. Baszler with a running kick to the face. Nikki tries to rally some for Ripley, who taunts and smiles form her knees. Ripley catches a kick, ducks a clothesline and nails one of her own.

Ripley drops Baszler again, then headbutts her to stun her. Ripley with a dropkick. Ripley with a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Baszler counters with a takedown. Baszler goes for an armbar but it’s blocked. Ripley gets her foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. More back and forth now. The Kirifuda Clutch is applied as they tangle. Jax destroys Nikki at ringside and delivers a big Samoan Drop into the barrier. Ripley and Baszler tangle on the mat and Ripley gets the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the bell, fans boo as Jax immediately enters the ring and attacks Ripley. Jax drops Ripley with a Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Jax stands tall and yells out as her music starts up. Baszler sits up on the apron and looks on. We go to replays. Jax and Baszler head to the back, walking right past Nikki.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage somewhere. They talk about unleashing their brutality once again tonight and say after this everyone will see that The Raid is back on. They chant “Raid!” and beat on their chests to end the segment.

The Viking Raiders vs. Veer and Jinder Mahal

We go back to the ring and out comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. They rush the ring and stand tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder Mahal and Veer are out with Shanky. Ivar starts off with Veer and they go at it. Veer with a headlock now. They collide with shoulders but Veer yells out. Ivar catches a kick and delivers a clothesline. Erik comes in to take over. He slams Ivar on top of Veer for a quick pin attempt.

Erik with knees and punches against the ropes now. Ivar tags back in and they run the ropes. Veer with a big flying Thesz Press for a close 2 count. Jinder tags in and unloads on Ivar in the corner now. Ivar fights back but Jinder levels him with a jumping knee for a 2 count. Veer tags back in and they double team Ivar. Veer with a big running splash in the corner. Veer with more big punches and knee strikes to Ivar. Jinder tags back in and drops Ivar. Jinder with a submission to ground Ivar now as Erik looks on.

Ivar fights up and out. Ivar with a cartwheel and a big kick to the face. Erik tags in and unloads with strikes to Jinder. Jinder blocks an overhead suplex and rocks Veer on the apron. Erik dodges Jinder and nails a flying knee strike. Veer runs in but Erik tosses him across the ring overhead. Erik is distracted by Veer and Shanky at ringside. Jinder comes from behind but can’t hit The Khallas. Ivar is legal now as Erik launches him from the apron onto Veer and Shanky at ringside.

Jinder is legal as he decks Ivar and rolls him back into the ring. Jinder fights Ivar but doesn’t see Erik tag in. Erik and Ivar catch Jinder with The Viking Experience for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Erik and Ivar get a “Raid!” chant going now.

– We see Drew McIntyre backstage warming up. He grabs the sword and we get more hype for tonight’s Triple Threat. Back to commercial.

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

Back from the break and Sheamus is making his way into the ring. Out next comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is out next for his first TV title defense since beating Sheamus at SummerSlam. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and here we go. Sheamus sees he’s about to get double teamed so he attacks Drew. They unload on Sheamus in the corner. Drew with a big shoulder. Sheamus ducks to the floor to avoid a double team. Priest leaps over the ropes and takes Sheamus down on the floor with a flip kick. Sheamus headbutts Priest. McIntyre unloads on Sheamus against the barrier. Sheamus fights back and they trade strikes.

McIntyre whips Sheamus into Priest, who back-drops Sheamus over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Priest and McIntyre stare each other down. McIntyre motions for Priest to bring it in the ring. Priest nods his head and smiles as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus is fighting Priest off from the corner. Sheamus with a top rope clothesline for a 2 count. Sheamus with knees to Priest’s back now. Drew comes back to the apron but Sheamus rams him into the ring post, sending him back to the floor. Priest unloads on Sheamus but Sheamus blocks. Priest blocks the Irish Curse backbreaker. Priest with a takedown. Priest with a shoulder submission but Sheamus hangs on. Sheamus with the Irish Curse, holding Priest to flex but Priest goes for the mask. Sheamus beats him down and poses for boos.

Sheamus works Priest over on the apron and delivers 10 Beats of The Bodhrán. Sheamus clubs Priest to the floor and stands tall in the ring as fans boo him. Drew comes in and attacks as Sheamus turns around to a pop from the crowd. Drew launches Sheamus overhead, and again. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a big pop. Drew is hyped up now as he waits for Sheamus to get up. Sheamus blocks the Futureshock DDT and rolls Drew for 2. Drew charges but Sheamus side-steps and sends him into the ring post shoulder-first. Priest attacks Sheamus and delivers the Bell Clap, then a spin kick.

Priest gets fired up to a pop now. Priest with leaping elbows to Sheamus and Drew in the corners now. Priest levels Sheamus and grabs Drew by the throat but Drew fights back. Priest with kicks until Drew jabs him and clotheslines him over the top to the floor. Drew runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking down both opponents on the floor as fans cheer him on. Drew brings Priest back in and they go at it. Drew ducks a shot and delivers a big Michinoku Driver but Priest kicks out just in time in the middle of the ring. Drew can’t believe it. Drew and Priest trade shots now. They fight to their feet and Drew delivers a big chop in the corner, and another.

Drew takes Priest to the top and mounts him with punches. Priest fights back. Sheamus comes over and Drew gets crotched. Sheamus hangs Drew upside down in the corner now, stomping away. Sheamus stomps away and climbs up with Priest while Drew is still upside down. Drew powers up and launches both Sheamus and Priest to the mat for a big pop. We go to commercial with all three Superstars laid out.

Back from the break and Sheamus is trading big strikes with Drew in the middle of the ring. Drew unloads with chops. Priest is down on the outside. Sheamus catches Drew with a big Alabama Slam for a close 2 count. Sheamus works Drew over on the mat and headbutts him. Sheamus with the Cloverleaf submission now. Priest runs in and kicks Sheamus in the head to break the hold. Priest with the chokeslam to Sheamus but Drew breaks the pin just in time. Priest and Drew trade shots from their knees in the middle of the ring now. They fight to their feet with more big strikes. The Futureshock is blocked. Priest goes for The Reckoning but Sheamus breaks it up with a Brogue Kick. Drew rolls Sheamus up for a close 2 count.

Drew comes right back with the Futureshock DDT to Sheamus for a big pop. Drew is the only one standing as fans cheer him on. He calls for the Claymore Kick but Sheamus meets him in mid-air with a big pump knee strike. Drew still kicks out at 2 and Sheamus can’t believe it. Sheamus argues with the referee. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Sheamus puts Drew on his shoulders and climbs to the second rope for a super White Noise. Priest breaks the pin up from the floor, just in time. Sheamus can’t believe it again. Priest grabs Sheamus and they brawl now. Priest unloads with strikes but Sheamus scoops him and he slides out. Priest sends Sheamus face-first into the top turnbuckle but misses The Reckoning as Drew flies in with a Claymore to Sheamus. Priest kicks Drew. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss to Priest. They tangle and Priest drops Drew with The Reckoning for the pin to retain.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Priest is all smiles as he raises the strap in the air to a pop. Sheamus recovers at ringside as McIntyre does the same in the corner. Drew slowly gets up and approaches Priest in the middle of the ring. Priest drops the belt as they face off. McIntyre offers his hand and Priest shakes it as fans cheer them on. Drew makes his exit as Priest continues the celebration, hitting the corner to pose.

– We see stills from the WWE Title match at SummerSlam. We will see what Goldberg had to say in the video released earlier today. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see video from earlier today where WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg said he’s coming for the soul of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

– We see video from earlier today with WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald. He dreamed of leaving his hood when he was a kid and now he gets to travel the world and see beautiful parks like the one we’re in right now. R-Truth is off to the side wearing a blonde wig. Akira Tozawa is dressed up like a dog and they are playing Frisbee. They try to chase Reggie around the park but he keeps jumping around and escaping. Tozawa takes the dog head off and says he told Truth the costume wouldn’t work. Truth says every dog has its day… except Tozawa, dawg.

Eva Marie vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Eva Marie. Eva hits the corner to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package of highlights from the recent Eva Marie – Doudrop storyline. Out next comes Doudrop. Doudrop poses on the apron and then attacks Eva from behind with forearms.

Doudrop slams Eva in the middle of the ring and lands a senton. Doudrop then delivers a crossbody while Eva is on the mat. Doudrop pins Eva and counts but the bell never hit. Doudrop counts to 3 and stands back up. The referee checks on Eva and calls Mike Rome over. Rome says Eva is unable to compete tonight. Fans boo.

Winner: Doudrop

– After the match, Doudrop goes to ringside and grabs the mic, then announces herself as the winner. Doudrop’s music starts back up as she dances around the ringside area. Eva seethes in the ring and she’s not happy. She has a few words with the referee as Doudrop celebrates on the entrance way, taunting Eva.

– Sarah Schreiber stops Charlotte Flair backstage and asks about the earlier threat from Nia Jax ahead of their match. Flair says Nia is a monster but tonight she’s going to slay her because she is the most decorated female in WWE history. She says long live the Queen, then walks off.

Karrion Kross vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go back to the ring and out comes Karrion Kross. He stands tall in the ring and stares ahead as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kross waits in the ring as Humberto Carrillo makes his way out. The bell rings and Kross unloads in the corner with kicks as the referee warns him. Carrillo goes to the apron and kicks Kross. Carrillo with a top rope crossbody for a 2 count.

Carrillo with kicks and forearms now. Kross catches him in mid-air but a Doomsday is blocked. Kross runs the ropes and turns Carrillo inside out with a big clothesline. Kross covers for 2. Kross with a snap suplex for another 2 count. Kross unloads with more stomping in the corner as the referee counts. Carrillo slaps Kross and he seethes. Kross tells him to bring it again and he does. Kross with a knee to the gut and a big back elbow to level Carrillo for another 2 count.

Kross launches Carrillo into the corner and he lands hard. Kross wastes some time and drags Carrillo over for a 2 count. Kross grounds Carrillo now with a submission. They get up and Kross catches Carrillo in mid-air with a big overhead suplex for 2. Carrillo fights up and out of a hold. Carrillo levels Kross with a roundhouse kick. Carrillo mounts some offense now, then hits a running dropkick in the corner.

Kross sends Carrillo to the apron. Carrillo drops him over the top rope and leaps off the top but Kross knocks him out of the air with a big forearm to the head. Kross with a Doomsday Saito suplex into the Kross Jacket submission for the win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Kross stands over Carrillo to end the segment.

– We see what happened earlier tonight where Nia Jax had words for Charlotte Flair, then leveled Nikki A.S.H. at ringside during Rhea Ripley’s win over Shayna Baszler, then attacked Ripley after the match. Jax is backstage now when Schreiber approaches. She talks about squashing anyone who gets in her way and says she will do the same to Charlotte Flair tonight, and will take her invisible crown and shove it up her royal behind. Jax walks off.

RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

We go back to the ring and out first comes Nia Jax for this non-title match. We see RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair backstage getting ready for the match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the RAW Tag Team Champions are backstage. Riddle is annoying us all as usual, going on about everything he’s good at. He even graduated high school, he says. Randy Orton says all Riddle needs to worry about being good at is what they do in the ring and if they stay on the same page they will be fine. Riddle says he won’t let Orton down. We go back to the ring and out comes the RAW Women’s Champion as Jax stares her down.

The bell rings and Flair dodges an attack, going to the floor for mind games and some taunting. Flair comes back in and goes back to the apron, then the floor, to dodge another rush attack by Jax. Flair dodges Jax again but they finally lock up. Jax over-powers Flair into the ropes. They break and Flair taunts, and slaps Jax. Flair goes for the knee and they tangle. Jax blocks a suplex and then drops Flair to one knee with a big headbutt. Jax keeps control and mounts some offense.

Jax drops Flair in the corner but wastes some time and misses the big Hip Attack. Flair looks to come back but Jax keeps control and toys with her some. Jax sends Flair to the apron but Flair fights back and applies an inverted Guillotine, using the top rope to punish Jax as the referee warns her. Flair drops Jax over the middle rope with whiplash. Flair taunts Jax from the floor and then fights back in, jumping on Jax’s back with a Sleeper. Jax slams Flair to the mat. Jax catches Flair in mid-move and delivers a Spinebuster but Flair kicks out before the 1 count with a desperation move.

Flair goes to the floor to regroup as the referee counts. She comes back in and dumps Jax through the ropes as Jax charges. Jax lands on her feet. Flair flies out and takes Jax down in front of the announce table. Flair stands tall and yells out to the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jax dumps Flair back on her head in the middle of the ring. Jax with a big forearm to the face. Jax charges but Flair moves and Jax hits the ring post shoulder-first. Flair keeps contorl and goes to the top for the moonsault but Jax gets her knee up. Jax with a big Samoan Drop. More back and forth now. Flair with a running big boot. They go on and trade big strikes to the face and toying around with each other. Flair jumps but Jax catches her. Flair goes on and covers Jax for a 2 count. Jax ends up hitting an inverted DDT for a 2 count. Flair with the chop block to take Jax back down.

Flair focuses on the knee now while Jax is down. Flair goes on and taunts Jax, bullying her around and mocking her. Jax blocks the Figure Four and drops Flair. The referee checks on Flair but she’s still in the match. Jax goes for a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring and she nails it for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Jax stands tall over Flair and her music hits. We go to replays. Jax makes her exit as Flair seethes and snatches the strap from the referee.

– We see how Randy Orton and Riddle took out AJ Styles and Omos last week after they celebrated their SummerSlam title win.

– John Morrison is backstage now talking to someone. He says he was supposed to wrestle The Miz this week but Miz went back to Hollywood or something like that. Morrison says he told his acting coach that he would prove he was the bigger man in the match against Miz, and still wants to prove that, so he’s asked for, and was granted, a match with the largest human he knows, and that person is you. We see Morrison is talking to Omos now. Omos says that sucks for Morrison. Omos walks off.

Omos vs. John Morrison

We go back to the ring and out comes Omos with AJ Styles. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Omos waits in the ring with AJ. Out next comes “America’s Moist Wanted” – John Morrison. Omos man-handles Morrison to start. Morrison charges but Omos decks him. Omos goes on and grabs Morrison by his throat, shoving him over the top rope to the floor. Omos follows and continues destroying him.

Omos levels Morrison at ringside with a huge clothesline as the referee counts. They bring it back in and Morrison looks to make a comeback but Omos bounces his body off the top rope. Omos keeps control and hits the big double chokeslam bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. AJ joins Omos in the ring and they stand tall until The New Day’s music hits.

Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles

AJ Styles looks on as Xavier Woods makes his way to the ring for a pop. Woods poses in the corner and taunts AJ with Francesca as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk are Sheamus, Nia Jax and The Viking Raiders. We go back to the ring and AJ locks up with Woods. They tangle and go to the corner. They break and Woods delivers a big chop. AJ catches Woods with a backbreaker but it’s blocked and turned into a side-Russian leg sweep. Woods runs the ropes but AJ moves and Woods lands on his feet at ringside. Woods counters the counter and levels AJ at ringside.

Woods brings it back in for a 1 count as Omos looks on. Woods keeps control for a close 2 count. Woods runs into a big strike from AJ. AJ charges in the corner but gets sent to the apron. AJ rocks Woods from the apron. AJ goes to springboard in but Woods rolls to the floor. AJ runs and dropkicks Woods through the ropes to the floor. AJ brings it back in for a 2 count. AJ sends Woods into the corner and Woods blocks him but AJ takes the knee out.

AJ spikes Woods’ leg into his knee and Woods yells out. AJ focuses on the knee now, grounding Woods with a submission. Woods breaks free and gets away but here comes AJ again. Woods with an arm drag and a big kick to the gut. AJ goes for a takedown but Woods rolls him into a 2 count. Woods with big chops to the chest. Woods with more big strikes and a stiff uppercut to drop AJ. Woods smacks his knee to get the feeling back into it. Woods keeps going with the offense until AJ rocks him and nails an enziguri to the side of the head.

AJ calls for the Styles Clash but Woods counters. Woods turns AJ upside down in the corner and works him over, then flies in with the hanging dropkick. AJ kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. AJ continues focusing on the hurt knee of Woods now. Woods keeps fighting. AJ rolls Woods into the Calf Crusher. Woods reaches for the bottom rope but can’t get it, finally tapping out.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. AJ stands tall with Omos but he’s not happy with the RAW Tag Team Champions making their way to the ring next.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Riddle and Randy Orton

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton. Riddle rides his scooter to the ring as Orton takes his time walking down. AJ Styles and Omos look on from the ringside area as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP for our main event. AJ is on commentary now. The WWE Champ hits the ring and poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. The bell rings and Riddle unloads with a charging forearm to Lashley. Lashley takes it and fights Riddle off, dropping him. Lashley with a big vertical suplex, holding Riddle in the air and dropping him as Orton looks on.

MVP tags in and takes over on Riddle. MVP with a takedown for a 2 count. Orton tags in and turns it around on MVP. Orton focuses on the knee and works MVP around, taunting Lashley. Orton stomps on MVP to keep him down. Riddle comes back in and drops MVP for a quick pin attempt as MVP retreats to the floor for a breather. Lashley comes over to check on MVP at ringside. Riddle hits the apron and nails a corkscrew plancha, taking MVP and Lashley down at ringside for a pop. We go to commercial with Riddle, MVP and Lashley down at ringside.

Back from the break and Lashley and Riddle are going at it. Lashley ducks a clothesline and drops Riddle on his face for a 2 count. MVP tags in and mounts Riddle with punches for a 2 count. MVP grounds Riddle now, wearing him down. Riddle gets up and unloads with strikes but MVP catches a kick and works on the leg. Riddle back-flips away and Orton tags himself in. Orton goes to work on MVP now. Orton unloads in the corner and mounts MVP with right hands as fans count along.

Orton runs into boots in the corner. MVP charges but Orton catches him with the powerslam for a big pop. Orton stands tall over MVP and then drops down and stalks the mat. Orton decks Lashley and hits the second rope draping DDT. Orton stops and pounds the mat again but MVP cuts him off with a Yakuza Kick. MVP sends Orton shoulder-first into the ring post now. Fans rally for Orton and chant his name. Lashley tags in and they double team Orton in their corner.

Lashley works Orton over and poses to boos from the crowd. Lashley with a big running thrust in the corner, then a suplex. Lashley poses over Orton and goes for The Hurt Lock but it’s blocked. Lashley blocks the RKO. Riddle tags in but Lashley drops him. Riddle decks Lashley with a running forearm in the corner. Riddle goes to the top and hits the Floating Bro to Lashley for a close 2 count a MVP breaks it up. Orton attacks MVP but MVP sends shim through the ropes to the floor. Lashley tags MVP in now. MVP levels Riddle with a running kick. Riddle ends up dropping MVP with a kick and they both go down now.

Lashley grabs Orton at ringside and tries to ram him into the ring post but Orton counters and sends Lashley into the post. AJ sends Omos over to attack Orton. Omos grabs Orton but Riddle kicks him from the apron. Orton ducks a right hand from AJ and slams him on top of the announce table. Riddle counters MVP in the ring and drops him with a pump knee. Riddle goes back up and hits Floating Bro to MVP for the pin to retain.

Winners: Riddle and Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton is still beating on AJ at ringside. Lashley runs in and takes out a celebrating Riddle with a big Spear. Lashley turns around to a big RKO outta nowhere from Orton for a big pop. Orton and Riddle head to the entrance way as Orton’s music starts up. They regroup as MVP and Lashley try to recover from the mat in the ring. RAW goes off the air with R-K-Bro staring MVP and Lashley down from the entrance.

