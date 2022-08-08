WWE Monday Night Raw Results 8/8/22

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cleveland, Ohio

Commentators: (Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton)

First Match: Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins w/Montez Ford

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rollins applies a side headlock. Rollins’ thrust kicks the midsection of Dawkins. Dawkins avoids The Curb Stomp. Strong lockup. Dawkins grabs a side headlock. Rollins whips Dawkins across the ring. Rollins drops down on the canvas. Rollins leapfrogs over Dawkins. Dawkins cartwheels over Rollins. Dawkins dropkicks Rollins for a one count. Dawkins applies a wrist lock. Dawkins transitions into an arm-bar. Rollins sends Dawkins into the ropes. Dawkins ducks a clothesline from Rollins. Dawkins leapfrogs over Rollins. Dawkins with a corkscrew elbow strike. Rollins regroups on the outside. Ford mocks Rollins. Dawkins delivers The Pounce over the announce table. Rollins regains control of the match during the commercial break. Dawkins with forearm shivers. Dawkins sends Rollins to the corner. Rollins with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rollins kicks Ford in the face. Ford grabs a steel chair.

The referee has ejected Ford from the ringside area. Dawkins clotheslines Rollins over the rope. Dawkins lands The SomerSault Plancha. Dawkins rolls Rollins back into the ring. Dawkins with a T-Bone Suplex. Dawkins with The 360 Stinger Splash. Dawkins follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dawkins hits The Silencer for a two count. Dawkins goes for a Bodyslam, but Rollins lands back on his feet. Rollins with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Rollins drops Dawkins with The Rolling Elbow Dawkins dodges Two Curb Stomps. Dawkins with The Sky High for a two count. Rollins tumbles to the floor. Rollins throws Dawkins into the steel ring steps. Rollins goes for The Curb Stomp, but Dawkins ducks out of the way. Rollins with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Rollins connects with The Pedigree to pickup the victory. After the match, Rollins plants Dawkins with The Curb Stomp. Ford storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Seth Rollins via Pinfall

– Tommaso Ciampa tells Kevin Patrick that he’s dedicating tonight’s victory to his trainer, the very first United States Champion, Harley Race.

Second Match: Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

Owens ambushes Ezekiel after the bell rings. Owens is raining down haymakers. Owens repeatedly stomps on Ezekiel’s chest. Owens sends Ezekiel face first into the steel ring post. Owens throws Ezekiel into the announce table. Owens delivers The Apron PowerBomb which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, Ezekiel gets put on a stretcher.

Winner: Kevin Owens via Referee Stoppage

– Damian Priest challenges Edge to a singles match for the August 22nd Edition of Raw in Toronto, Canada.

Third Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor w/Damian Priest

Updated WWE Clash At The Castle Match Card

– Bianca BelAir, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io Shirai In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler For The WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

– Roman Reigns (c) w/Paul Heyman vs. Drew McIntyre For The WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

