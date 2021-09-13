– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s main event for the WWE Title.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Superstar Big E to a big pop. He rushes the ring with the Money In the Bank briefcase as fans cheer him on and Mike Rome does the introduction. Big E goes out and stands on the announce table to play to the crowd. He’s interrupted by the RAW Tag Team Champions – Randy Orton and Riddle. They’re also introduced as Riddle rides his scooter to the ring. Before they can make it into the ring, the music interrupts and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP.

Lashley enters the ring and stares Orton down, raising the title in the air. Big E stands in between them but to the side. He takes the mic and reminds them of his plans to cash in tonight. Fans pop. Riddle says it’s good to have Big E back on RAW, but please don’t cash in on Randy because that’s my bro. MVP tells Riddle to shut his dumbass up. MVP says Big E won’t be cashing in on Randy because Randy isn’t winning the WWE Title tonight. MVP says Big E chose the wrong night to show up on RAW. MVP goes on about how he usually joins everyone else in laughing at Big E’s stupid dancing around, but tonight he and Lashley are not in the mood to laugh because somehow Orton and Riddle politicked their way into changing the WWE Title match from Extreme Rules to tonight, when they were supposed to challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Orton says it’s been 14 long years since they battled in this ring so he thought why wait until Extreme Rules? Orton says maybe he was looking for a way to throw Lashley off his game by getting the match changed. Orton brags about having strings pulled to get the change. Fans chant “Randy!” now.

MVP takes shots at The New Day and says maybe Big E came to RAW because he’s scared to cash in on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or maybe scared of Brock Lesnar. Lashley says he’s not scared of Lesnar. MVP goes on and Orton interrupts, saying MVP is wasting his breath on MVP because the fight is right here and he’s proved it takes just one RKO to bring Lashley to his knees and that’s what he will do to become the new WWE Champion. Big E gets a pop for saying he will cash in on Orton. Lashley says Orton made the biggest mistake of his life challenging for his title. Lashley has strong threats for both Orton and Big E.

Big E taunts Lashley by putting the briefcase in his face. Lashley slaps it away. Orton ends up dropping Lashley with the RKO for a huge pop. Orton runs around the ring as fans go wild. Orton taunts Lashley and exits the ring as his music hits. Big E watches from the corner, focused, as MVP tends to Lashley. Orton looks on from the ramp.

– We see RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair backstage getting ready. She will face Shayna Baszler in a Championship Contender’s match. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Shayna Baszler caused Nia Jax to lose a title match against RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair last week. Flair is backstage with Sarah Schreiber now, asking about Baszler’s confidence that she can beat her. Flair says Baszler and Jax are both great competitors but Baszler won’t get to her level if she continues to be dragged down by dead weight. She goes on about teaching a lesson to Baszler as she did with Jax last week, and declares she is the very best to do this, and the ring is her throne and she will be champion forever. Flair walks off.

Championship Contender’s Match: RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for this non-title match. Flair poses on the entrance way as the pyro goes off. The announcers hype Flair’s title defense against Alexa Bliss at WWE Extreme Rules. Out next comes Shayna Baszler. We see footage from earlier today where Nia Jax confronted Baszler backstage, calling her a traitor. They argued over what happened last week, and Baszler says she did what Jax has done to her. She knows Jax cannot beat Flair, but she can beat… Jax just wants to just get on the same page. Baszler walked away.

The bell rings and they lock up. Flair with a shot to the gut. Baszler whips her into the corner and she goes to the apron. Baszler drops her on the apron and goes for a baseball slide but Flair avoids it. Baszler goes to the floor. Flair launches herself over the top rope, taking Baszler down on the floor. Flair stands tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair is dominating Baszler in the corner. Baszler shakes the ropes to interrupt, then kicks Flair down for a 2 count. Flair ends up rolling Baszler for a 2 count but Baszler comes right back up with the Kirifuda Clutch applied. Flair fights out and drops Baszler on her head. It takes Baszler a minute to capitalize but she drops Flair with another stiff German suplex but Flair stays in it. Baszler with kicks while Flair is on her knees now but Flair wants more.

Flair gets back up and they brawl. Flair with a clothesline. Flair with big chops to the chest now. Flair’s boot misses but she drops Baszler with an elbow for a close 2 count. Baszler counters a move and Flair runs into a boot. Flair fights back from the corner with a backbreaker, then sends Baszler face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Baszler is on the floor now. Flair goes to the top and delivers the big moonsault as fans cheer her on. Flair stands tall at ringside as the crowd pops.

Jax comes walking down to the ringside area now, smiling at Flair. Baszler takes advantage of the distraction and sends Flair into the steel ring steps. Flair goes down and we go back to commercial.

