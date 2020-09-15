– Tonight’s “In Your Face” edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

– We’re live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Dolph Ziggler as Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe have the night off this week. The announcers hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in street clothes. He poses in the ring and raises the title in the air as the pyro goes off. We go right to a video package on the feud with Randy Orton with footage from the last few weeks.

Drew addresses Orton and says he should be happy his head is still attached after those three Claymores. Regarding his own status, Drew says WWE medical told him to take some time off but if he did that, he’d have to give up the WWE Title and he told them no. He said one bad hit and he will have to get his jaw wired shut, but he’d rather leave RAW in an ambulance each week rather than give up his title. He tells Orton to get his nurse at the hospital to turn the volume up so he can hear this… he says it’s only appropriate that the next time they meet at Clash of Champions, someone leaves in an ambulance. He says their match at Clash of Champions should be an Ambulance Match.

Drew goes on taunting some of the recent Claymore victims with a Photoshopped image, including Ziggler, who is on commentary. WWE Producer Adam Pearce interrupts from the stage. He talks about the seriousness of Orton’s status and says Orton may be unable to face Drew in any kind of match. Now Drew’s match with Keith Lee becomes ore than a match between friends for bragging rights. If Lee wins tonight and Orton is unable to face McIntyre, then Lee will be the one to challenge Drew at Clash of Champions. Pearce turns and walks away as Drew wonders who put him in charge. The music hits and out comes Lee to the ring.

Lee and Drew shake hands but there’s some tension between the two. They keep the shake locked in as we go to commercial.

The Street Profits vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They stop on the stage as red cups falls from the rafters as Mike Rome does the introductions for this non-title Champions vs. Champions match. Thanks to the Brand To Brand Invitational, out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

We get a picture-in-picture video from earlier today with Cesaro and Nakamura talking about how they want the smoke tonight to get revenge for what The Profits did on SmackDown. The bell rings and Cesaro immediately levels Dawkins with a huge uppercut. Cesaro drops Dawkins over the top turnbuckle and in comes Nakamura with a high knee. Cesaro with the gutwrench suplex double team as Nakamura comes off the second rope with a kick. Dawkins kicks out at 2. Nakamura with knees and more strikes in the corner now. Dawkins gets a big boot up as Nakamura charges. Dawkins with a big clothesline out of the corner.

Ford tags in and hits a big dropkick. Dawkins launches his partner onto Nakamura for a 2 count as Cesaro breaks it up. Dawkins rocks Cesaro. Nakamura gets sent out and Cesaro gets hit with a double dropkick, also sending him to the floor. Ford runs the ropes and leaps out onto Cesaro and Nakamura at ringside. They catch him in mid-air and drive him down into the top of the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro has Ford grounded in the middle of the ring with a hold. Ford fights up and out as the crowd rallies. Cesaro beats him back into the corner but Ford moves and Cesaro hits the ring post shoulder-first. Cesaro stomps Ford and tags Nakamura. Dawkins also comes in and nails clotheslines to Nakamura. Dawkins with a spinning corkscrew elbow to Nakamura and offense to Cesaro as he runs in. Dawkins drives Nakamura back to the mat for a close 2 count

Dawkins whips Nakamura as Ford watches from the floor. Nakamura kicks back and they tangle. Nakamura hits the big sliding German suplex under the bottom rope. Nakamura charges for a Kinshasa but Dawkins catches him with a Spinebuster. Ford goes to the top and hits the big Frogsplash but Nakamura gets his knees up as Cesaro grapples with Dawkins. Cesaro sends Dawkins to the floor and Ford kicks out of Nakamura’s pin attempt at 2. Cesaro comes in and hits the Cesaro Swing on Ford, sending hi into Nakamura’s knees. Nakamura with a 2 count as Ford makes the save.

Cesaro works over Dawkins on the mat now. Nakamura with a big kick to the head from the floor for boos. Ford comes at Cesaro and ends up rolling him for a 2 count. Cesaro lifts Ford and drops him into an uppercut for another close 2 count. Nakamura gets sent knees-first into the steel ring steps at ringside as Dawkins moves out of the way. Cesaro takes Ford to the corner and unloads with uppercuts for boos. The referee warns him and Cesaro lands another. Cesaro yells at the referee now. Cesaro looks to superplex Ford from the apron but Dawkins tags himself in. Ford gets dropped with the superplex. Cesaro doesn’t see Dawkins go to the top and hit the Cash Out splash as the legal man. Dawkins holds it for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, the music hits as Ford and Dawkins stand tall and raise their titles in the air. We go to replays. The Profits continue celebrating as Ziggler tells Cesaro and Nakamura that they got out-classed on RAW tonight.

– Cole leads us to a video package on Mickie James ahead of tonight’s title shot from Asuka. The announcers hype the title match.

– Lana is backstage with Angel Garza. She can’t believe Mickie James already has a title shot when it should be Natalya. She goes on praising Natalya. Garza agrees that this is unfair, and says Lana’s passion for justice is intoxicating, the fire in her eyes… Zelina Vega walks up with Andrade and asks Lana to give them a minute. Vega rants at Garza and he tells her he’s tired of being blamed for every set back they have, when Andrade lost a match. The tension continues as Andrade steps to Garza. They argue and Vega gets in between them, yelling that this is enough. She says she can’t do this anymore, then she walks off. Garza and Andrade brawl a bit as we go back to commercial.

