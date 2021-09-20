– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Big E cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Title from Bobby Lashley last week. We’re live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s six-man match between The New Day and The Bloodline.

– We go right to the ring and The New Day’s grand introduction echoes out over the arena, by new WWE Champion Big E. The music hits and out comes Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as fans cheer them on. They enter the ring, which is set up for Big E’s Championship Celebration.

The New Day takes it all in as a “you deserve it!” chant breaks out. Big E says the fans are the best. He says he’s here to thank the fans for their chants. He’s thankful for everyone who supported him as he won the Money In the Bank briefcase, and he’s beyond grateful for all who lost their minds when he became the new WWE Champion last week. He’s grateful for everyone in the back and one incredible friend up above, which leads to a Brodie Lee chant. Big E says but tonight we have to cut the celebration short because The New Day has business with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and their little friend, their cousin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Big E says RAW is The New Day’s show and tonight they will send The Bloodline packing, and do you know why? Because… New Day rocks! Fans chant as the celebration continues.

The music interrupts and out comes The Bloodline – The Usos and Reigns, with Paul Heyman. They enter the ring and stare The New Day down. Reigns smirks at Big E and raises his title in the air as the pyro goes off on the stage. Big E steps closer and raises his title belt in the air at Reigns. Fans pop for the face-off. Graves says this match is coming next. We go to commercial with Reigns and Big E yelling at each other.

The Bloodline vs. The New Day

Back from the break and Kofi Kingston goes at it with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso to start. Jimmy drops Kofi with a shoulder and then poses to boos in the corner. Kofi and Jimmy lock up now with Kofi working on the arm. Jimmy sends Kofi into the corner and hits a monkey flip but he lands on his feet. Kofi comes back and drops Jimmy for a 2 count.

Xavier Woods tags in and unloads on Jimmy. Kofi assists Woods before Woods nails the top rope flying elbow for a 2 count. WWE Champion Big E tags in and they double team Jimmy real quick for a 2 count. Big E keeps control and Woods comes back in to work on the arm as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watches from the apron. Jimmy counters and delivers a big headbutt, then a right hand. Jey Uso tags in and drops Woods, taunting him and talking trash while keeping him down.

Jey doesn’t see Kofi tag in as he counters Woods’ pin attempt. Kofi flies in off the top but Jey kicks out at 2. Jey turns it around on Kofi and tags back in Jimmy for a quick double team. Jey tags right back in to keep the assault to Kofi going. Kofi knocks Jimmy to the floor and counters Jey. Reigns tags in and ends up pulling Kofi to the floor. Reigns destroys Kofi with ease and tosses him through the air, over the announce table to the floor. We go to commercial with The New Day and The Bloodline having words at ringside.

Back from the break and Jey has control of Kofi in the ring. Jey charges in but gets sent to the floor. Jimmy tags in and knocks Woods off the apron with a superkick, preventing the tag. Kofi reaches for Big E but Jimmy stops him. Kofi with a shot to the ribs and a flying strike from the top. Fans rally for Kofi now as he crawls for a tag, as does Jimmy. Reigns and Big E tag in as fans pop big time.

The two champs meet in the middle of the ring ans face off. Reigns rocks Big E first. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Big E ducks a right and hits a big belly-to-belly suplex, and another. Big E with a third big belly-to-belly. He stands up and plays to the crowd as they cheer him on. Big E clotheslines Jey off the apron but turns around to a big Uranage from Reigns. Big E kicks out and Reigns shows some frustration.

Reigns gets big heel heat as he calls for the Superman Punch. Big E meets him in mid-air with another big slam. Big E runs the ropes and delivers the splash in the middle of the ring. Big E gets the crowd hyped up now. Reigns blocks the Big Ending. Jimmy runs in but Big E sends him to the floor. Woods tags in . Kofi comes in and Big E launches him out to the floor to take The Usos out. Reigns with a Superman Punch to send Big E to the floor. Reigns goes for Woods but Woods fights back. Reigns with an uppercut. Woods with a superkick for a close 2 count.

Bobby Lashley runs down the ramp by himself and drops Big E at ringside with a Spear as fans boo loudly. Lashley scoops Kofi and rams him into the ring post. Lashley takes out The Usos next, sending them into the apron and the steel ring steps. Woods and Reigns slowly get up in the ring. Woods is distracted by Lashley. He turns around to a big Spear by Reigns for the pin to win.

Winners: The Bloodline

– After the match, Reigns slowly recovers and stands tall as the music hits. Lashley hits the ring and drops Reigns with a Spear for a big pop. Lashley goes back to ringside and puts Big E through the barrier with another big Spear. Lashley stands tall as his music hits. He poses and yells out at ringside, leaving The Bloodline and The New Day all laid out. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened. Bobby Lashley is backstage now. He walks into the office of Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce. He talks about how he’s not done with Roman Reigns and Big E. This show is still about Lashley, the real champion. He says he’d beat Reigns in a one-on-one match, and the same goes for Big E, and he’d have no problem taking them out if they were put together because this is The All Mighty Era and it never stops. Lashley stares Pearce down and exits the ring.

– The announcers talk about MVP suffering a broken rib at the hands of RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton last week. Orton and Riddle are backstage now. Riddle goes on about syncing their playlists together. Riddle mentions how Orton will face AJ Styles tonight. Riddle goes on trying to encourage Orton to bounce back from last week’s loss to Bobby Lashley. Orton talks Riddle into keeping Omos busy while he’s dealing with AJ tonight. Orton gives Riddle props on the headphones. Riddle jams out to Orton’s theme song to end the segment.

Eva Marie vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Eva Marie. Jimmy shows us recent happenings between Eva and Doudrop. Eva poses in the corner and blows a kiss to the crowd. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Doudrop as Eva looks on. Eva takes the mic and says she’s not one for shaming or negativity, but look at her and then look at Doudrop. Fans pop for Doudrop as she smiles. Eva says she is put together while Doudrop is a mess. Girls like Doudrop can never be women like Eva. Fans continue booing Eva. The bell rings and Doudrop charges but Eva retreats to the floor.

Doudrop chases Eva around the ring and back in, then back to the floor. Doudrop chases Eva back in and Eva goes back out. Doudrop taunts Eva from the ring as the referee counts. Eva slowly comes back in and Doudrop attacks for a pop. Eva with a cheap shot to the eye to take control. Doudrop takes forearms to the face and just eats them, then stares Eva down. Doudrop catches Eva in mid-air and slams her, then nails a senton in the middle of the ring. Doudrop with her low crossbody for the pin to get the quick win.

Winner: Doudrop

– After the match, Doudrop stands tall and heads to the corner to pose as her music hits. Eva looks on from the mat. Doudrop looks into the camera and declares that the Eva-Lution is dead. Doudrop greets fans at ringside as she heads to the back.

– Big E approaches Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville in the back and he’s angry. He wants Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns and he wants them tonight. Big E yells at them to make it happen, then storms off.

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions – Randy Orton with Riddle. They hit the ring and pose as pyro goes off. Orton hits the turnbuckles to pose more as RAW goes to commercial.

Back from the break and Paul Heyman walks in on Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville as they’re conducting business on the phone. Heyman rants about Bobby Lashley coming in earlier and says he’s bringing a message from The Tribal Chief. There’s some yelling before Deville announces a Triple Threat with Lashley vs. Big E vs. Roman Reigns. Pearce tells Heyman to let Reigns know the match is official. Heyman says he will do just that. Heyman tells them to have a great Monday Night RAW and then walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles with Omos. Riddle gets a “Randy!” chant going to start.

The bell rings as AJ and Orton lock up, going to the mat and trading holds. They break and have a few words. AJ goes to work on Orton’s arm now. Orton turns it around and works on AJ’s now. More back and forth now. AJ with chops into the corner. Orton ducks a clothesline but AJ blocks the RKO. Omos stares Orton down for a distraction. Fans chant for Orton as he kicks AJ and delivers a suplex for a quick pin attempt. Orton starts stomping on AJ to keep him down now.

Riddle poses at ringside with the straps for a pop. Orton continues to stomp on AJ before a 2 count. Omos trips Orton and he goes down. The referee has words with Omos and then ejects him to the backstage area. Riddle comes over and taunts Omos on his way up the ramp. Omos turns back around and levels Riddle with a huge uppercut. AJ takes advantage and knocks Orton to the floor in front of Omos. AJ launches himself out to drop Orton on the floor again. AJ and Omos have some words of encouragement before Omos heads to the back. Fans boo AJ as he smiles and stands over Orton at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. AJ with a chop block to take Orton down. AJ works Orton over in the corner as the referee warns him. Orton kicks AJ away but misses a clothesline. AJ collides with the middle turnbuckle and goes down. Orton unloads now and clotheslines AJ in the corner. Orton mounts AJ in the corner now and rocks him as fans count along. AJ sends Orton into the top turnbuckle. Orton with right hands now. AJ turns it around with kicks. Orton catches AJ with a powerslam for a close 2 count.

Orton takes AJ to the top for a superplex but he can’t hit it. Orton fights off the counter with a big clothesline off the apron. AJ comes back and keeps fighting. More back and forth now. AJ with a Sleeper from the top rope to avoid the RKO. Orton breaks the Sleeper. Orton runs into a boot in the corner. Orton blocks the Tornado and keeps control, launching AJ overhead with a big suplex. AJ kicks out at 2 but Riddle is excited over Orton using his move.

Fans rally for AJ now. AJ unloads with kicks and punches. Orton blocks and hits him in the face but AJ drops Orton with a pele kick for the pin to win. AJ goes on but Orton blocks the Styles Clash for a 2 count. AJ comes right back with a sliding forearm. AJ with a big springboard moonsault for another close 2 count. AJ goes to the apron and waits now as fans boo. AJ stops and kicks at Riddle but misses. This allows Orton to get back up. He misses the RKO as AJ misses the Phenomenal Forearm attempt, and they point at each other. Orton nails the second rope draping DDT, then hits the mat to pound as fans cheer him on. AJ stumbles up and around as Orton catches him with the RKO for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton begins celebrating as the music hits and fans go wild. We go to replays. Team R-K-Bro continues to be on the same page as they celebrate with AJ down on the outside.

– We get a video package on recent happenings between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out first comes Nia Jax in this battle of former tag team partners. Jax hits the ring to pose as we go to commercials.

Back from the break and Shayna Baszler is out now. The bell rings and they start yelling at each other. Jax says she hates Baszler, and Baszler would be nothing without her. Baszler shoves and Jax shoves back. They briefly tangle and Jax tells Baszler to look how quick she could’ve ended it. They go at it and Baszler delivers a shoulder breaker for a quick pin attempt.

Baszler is talking with the referee when Jax splashes her into the corner. Jax unloads in the corner but Baszler fights back with knee strikes, dazing Jax. Baszler with a big kick, and another to bring Jax down to her knees. Baszler with another stiff kick. Baszler applies the Kirifuda Clutch in the middle of the ring now.

Jax powers up but Baszler keeps assaulting her. Baszler gets on Jax’s back with another Kirifuda Clutch, bringing Jax to the mat. Jax squeals on the mat and starts fading as the referee checks on her. Jax passes out and the referee calls the bout.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler stands tall as her music hits. Jax rolls to the apron and sits up on it. Baszler runs and kicks her in the back, knocking her down to the floor to mostly boos. Baszler with kicks to the face now, and another big kick to the mouth as referees yell at her. Baszler bends Jax’s arm back and places it in one of the handles on the bottom part of the steps. Baszler charges and stomps on the arm into the steel. A referee checks on Jax, who is crying out now and begging Baszler to stop. Baszler thinks it over but stomps Jax’s arm into the steel. Jax rolls around on the floor and squeals as officials check on her. Baszler paces around at ringside and finally heads to the back.

