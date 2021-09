Stay tuned for live WWE RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* WWE Champion Big E defends against Bobby Lashley in the opening match

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair issues an Open Challenge for the title

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Sheamus in a No DQ, No Count Out match

* More fallout from Extreme Rules

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.