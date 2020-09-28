– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe.

– We go right to the ring as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair makes his way out. Big Show is out next, followed by Christian. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is out next and he stops to pose on the ramp as the pyro goes off. Tom talks about their roles in the Ambulance Match at WWE Clash of Champions last night.

Michaels takes the mic and says it’s been a long time since he’s done this but… welcome to Monday Night RAW. Michaels goes on and introduces the WWE Champion. Out comes Drew McIntyre. He poses in the ring as more pyro goes off. Drew says this is really cool, standing with these four in the ring. He wasn’t expecting what happened last night but he thanks them for Clash of Champions and the win over Randy Orton. Drew goes on about his history with each Legend. Drew says what brought us all together was our disdain for Orton. Drew says they beat the hell out of each other last night but in the end he put Orton in the ambulance, and now he stands before us still the WWE Champion.

Shawn says one of the reasons they came out here was to collectively thank Drew for beating Orton’s ass. He talks about how they got together while recovering from Orton’s attacks and wanted to help even the odds. He hopes Drew isn’t mad for their interference, but he jokes that if Drew is mad, it was all Flair’s fault. Drew doesn’t care who starts beating on Orton. He goes on until Orton interrupts on the big screen. Orton hopes Drew is enjoying this moment because it will not last, it will not be over until Orton says it’s over. Orton says if Drew thinks he went through hell last night, he has no idea what hell is. Orton says he won’t be finished with Drew until he’s WWE Champion. Drew asks if Orton is going to beg for another match.

Orton says Drew doesn’t get it. He doesn’t need to beg, he will be given a match because he is Randy Orton, a multi-time champion. Orton says the only reason he’s here is to remind everyone in the ring that there is a price to be paid when you cross The Legend Killer. The camera shows Orton grabbing his suitcase and leaving the arena. Drew says it’s such a shame that Orton has left the building. Drew says all this talk about titles has given him an idea. He’s in the ring with Legends and he’s trying to cement his own legacy. Drew says he doesn’t feel great from last night but he’s going to put his title on the line tonight, because that’s the champion he wants to be. Drew issues an open challenge to anyone in the back who he hasn’t faced for the title. Who wants to step up? Drew tells the Legends he will join their party later on, just don’t get too drunk. Drew faces the camera again and tells the roster in the back to please step up. The music hits and Drew celebrates with the Legends some more.

– Tom hypes Zelina Vega vs. Asuka in a rematch from Clash of Champions. We get a look at last night’s match, which saw Asuka retain her title. Vega is backstage now as Kayla Braxton approaches, asking about her being a poor sport after last night’s loss. Vega says she’s just getting started here but everyone will feel so sorry for Asuka when she’s done with her tonight. She goes on about how Asuka won’t be ready for her. Asuka appears and they have words. Asuka says she will be ready but she just hopes Vega is ready to lose again. The argument gets heated as officials pull them apart. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s show, including the Open Challenge from Drew McIntyre.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Zelina Vega vs. Asuka

We go back to the ring and Zelina Vega is out first. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and Vega strikes first, taking Asuka down. They tangle on the floor and Asuka goes for an early arm bar but Vega fights it off. Asuka keeps control and Vega tries to pull her arm into a hold. Vega keeps going for the arm as Asuka dumps her on the mat. Vega with another submission on the mat now. Asuka finally turns it into a 2 count. Vega rocks her and sends her to the floor. Vega leaps off the apron but Asuka rocks her in mid-air, dropping her on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Vega kicks Asuka while she’s on her knees. Vega taunts and then slaps Asuka but that just angers Asuka. She unloads and drops Vega into a big knee to the face. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner and more offense. Asuka with a big German and more offense for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Vega with another arm submission in the middle of the ring.

Asuka finally powers up and turns the submission into a suplex for a pop. Asuka with kicks to the face while Vega is down. Vega blocks the Asuka Lock. More back and forth on the mat now. Vega quickly gets the bottom rope to break the Asuka Lock. Asuka is distracted by the referee when Vega nails the Backstabber for another close 2 count.

Vega stomps Asuka while she’s down now. Vega goes to the top and hits a moonsault but Asuka gets her knees up. Asuka goes right into the Asuka Lock and Vega taps out.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall with the title as her music hits. We go to replays. Vega stares Asuka down from the mat.

– We see Big Show, Ric Flair, Christian and Shawn Michaels backstage playing some poker.

– Still to come, Drew McIntyre’s Open Challenge for the WWE Title. The only eligible Superstars are ones who have not challenged Drew for the title yet. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Andrade is in the ring. Zelina Vega is at ringside getting looked at by a referee. Andrade yells at Vega about how she’s nothing, nothing without him. He calls her the weak link, and also calls Angel Garza the weak link, which is why he was injured at Clash of Champions. He says he was the one holding the team together. He goes on and taunts her for losing to Asuka twice. Vega gets emotional and heads to the back. Andrade keeps ranting and apparently asks who wants to come out and face him. The music hits and out comes Keith Lee.

Andrade vs. Keith Lee

Andrade looks on as Keith Lee makes his way to the ring. The bell rings and they go at it. Lee manhandles Andrade early on, focusing on the arm. Andrade rocks Lee with a few forearms but Lee launches him. Lee runs into the top turnbuckle as Andrade moves.

Andrade unloads with strikes into the corner as the referee warns him. Andrade focuses on the knee now. Lee leaps over Andrade and ends up hitting a crossbody in the middle of the ring after they run the ropes. Lee with a running splash into the corner. Lee launches Andrade across the ring and hits another running splash in the opposite corner. Andrade ducks a clothesline and dropkicks the knee. Andrade with more strikes in the corner now. Lee sends Andrade to the apron. Andrade goes to the top and comes flying down but Lee catches him by his throat.

Andrade blocks the move and chop blocks the knee out. Andrade sends Lee face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Andrade charges and hits the running double knees in the corner now. Andrade picks Lee up but Lee lifts him out of nowhere with the big Spirit Bomb. Lee nails it and holds it for the pin to win.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We see video from earlier today of The Hurt Business at catering. A random guy sits at their table and isn’t paying attention. Bobby Lashley bullies him out of his seat, and then out of his plate. We go to commercial as Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin laugh at the guy.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event.

– We see how Akira Tozawa was eaten by a shark last week. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is backstage now. A ninja approaches and gives Truth a letter. It’s from Tozawa, who declares he was eaten by a shark last week. He talks about their battles and wants Truth to have his black belt. Tozawa ends up attacking from behind and pinning Truth to win the title. The ninja then drops Tozawa and pins him for the title. The ninja is revealed to be Drew Gulak. Gulak brags but turns around to a big shot from Truth. Truth covers him to win the 24/7 Title back. Truth runs away with the title. Tozawa and Gulak chase him. Tom hypes a Triple Threat for the title later tonight with Gulak vs. Tozawa v. Truth.

– The announcers show us what happened last week with Seth Rollins, Murphy and The Mysterio Family. Murphy is backstage now, texting on his phone, when Rollins approaches him and hugs him, calling him his disciple. Murphy looks annoyed. Rollins asks what’s wrong because tonight is a beautiful night. Rollins says most importantly, The Mysterio Family will be on King’s Court and he can’t wait to see what they say. He tells Murphy to lighten up because he can’t wait to see what the family says. Rollins says this is a huge night for Murphy, and for him. Rollins tells Murphy to go try on a suit that he bought for him. Murphy leaves but forgot to grab his phone. Rollins picks the phone up and puts it in his pocket. He smirks as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is in the ring for the return of King’s Court. He mentions how Seth Rollins tried to say last week how Dominik Mysterio might not be the real son of Rey Mysterio. Lawler introduces The Mysterio Family and out comes Rey, Dominik, Aalyah and Angie.

Lawler thanks them for joining him and asks Rey if he wants to comment on what Seth said last week. Angie and Aalyah are sitting on Lawler’s gold couch. Rey says Seth can’t even control his own house so now he wants to disrupt Rey’s. Rey says it’s obvious that Dominik and Aalyah are his. He and his wife have worked extremely hard at building their family. He goes on and says it takes a truly evil and simple person to try and fabricate the kind of lies that Rollins has. Dominik says this has gone on too far and too long, and the next time he sees Rollins, he’s going to put an end to this. Lawler brings up how Aalyah got upset with her dad last week, and how she was approached by Murphy backstage.

Lawler asks Aalyah how she’s feeling after last week. She’s a little upset. Her parents have an image for her but at the end of the day she is 19, she says. She says Murphy came looking for her, not the other way around. She says those who surround themselves with Rollins need to re-evaluate their life choices because Rollins is a bad person, a fraud. Rollins appears on the big screen now. Rollins understands if he’s the last person they want to see after last week, but he has something important to tell them. It will hurt him more than them, but it’s the truth. Rollins says one of them isn’t being 100% honest with the family. He says the truth is that Aalyah might not be telling the truth in regards to how she feels about Murphy. Rollins knows they don’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth, but they don’t have to – they can see it for themselves. He shows a text conversation between Murphy and Aalyah, which he found on Murphy’s phone.

Rollins says it seems like Aalyah is a little more friendlier than she’s letting on. Rollins promises Rey this was for the greater good. Aalyah storms out of the ring and to the back. Rey follows, opening the rope for his wife. Aalyah heads to the back with her parents right behind her. Rollins is on the big screen as Murphy approaches. Murphy is upset at what Rollins did with his phone. Rollins asks Murphy if he thinks he can hide things. Murphy say she hasn’t hid anything. Rollins says the truth is important in their relationship. Murphy grabs Rollins. Dominik suddenly attacks Murphy and drops him backstage. Dominik unloads on Murphy and they brawl as officials try to break it up.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Lana and Natalya. Tom talks about how WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are not medically cleared to compete, but will still have to defend against The Riott Squad when they can. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy is confirmed for later. Lana and Natalya are in the ring. They threaten to stay out all night until Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They go on about being celebrities, influencers, and deserving the titles. WWE Producer Adam Pearce comes out and says he can’t strip the champs of the titles, but he can give Lana and Natalya a match against the newest members of the division here on RAW. Out first comes Mandy Rose. Dana Brooke, also coming over from SmackDown, is out next.

Natalya and Lana vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke head to the ring as Lana and Natalya look on. The bell rings and Natalya goes right to work on Brooke, taking her down to the mat. Rose comes in and hits a suplex on Natalya. Brooke comes back in and kicks Natalya in the face for a 2 count. Lana with a cheap shot to Brooke, pulling her down as Brooke didn’t see the tag.

Lana works Brooke over for another 2 count. Lana and Natalya unload on Brooke in the corner now, stomping away. Natalya and Lana with more double teaming and quick offense on Brooke. Lana grounds Brooke and manhandles her some. Lana gets up and slaps Rose in the face while she’s on the apron. Lana goes back to Brooke but ends up getting kicked in the face. Rose tags in and unloads on Lana, also knocking Natalya off the apron.

Rose ends up dropping Lana on her face for a close 2 count. Natalya runs in but Brooke stops her with a clothesline. Lana misses a big kick on Rose. Rose comes back with a pump knee strike for the pin to win.

Winners: Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

– After the match, Brooke returns to the ring to hug Rose. They stand tall in the middle of the ring as Rose’s music hits.

– We see what happened last week with Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato on The KO Show, with Aleister Black attacking Kevin Owens.Black is backstage somewhere now, cutting a promo on Owens. Black says Owens is a good man and good men don’t let bad things happen to them. He goes on and says Owens also has a knack for betraying people. Black recalls how Owens said he was previously with family so he couldn’t help Black, when he had his eye hurt months ago. Black goes on and takes the covering off his eye, saying he doesn’t forget.

Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits joining the WWE Legends in the back for their poker night. We go back to the ring and out comes Aleister Black with a new theme song as Owens waits.

The bell rings and they go at it. Black takes control early on. Owens takes it to the corner and chops Black, then clubs him in the back. Black with a back elbow. Black keeps fighting but Owens drops him again and talks some trash. Owens with more big strikes. Black fights out of the corner and uses the middle rope to choke Owens as the referee warns him. Black with more offense until Owens drops him with an elbow. Owens hits Black while he’s down and kicks hi in the face.

Black kicks Owens and fights back out of a corner. Black clubs Owens and puts a knee to the throat against the ropes. Owens rolls Black up for a 2 count out of nowhere. More back and forth between the two. Black kicks Owens but Owens comes right back with a clothesline. Owens with another clothesline and a senton in the middle of the ring but Black is right back up. Owens with a big German suplex. Black rolls to the floor to regroup as Owens taunts him from the ring as the referee counts.

Owens leaps from the ring and hits a big senton to the floor for a pop. Owens yells out and returns to the ring as we go back to commercial with Black down on the floor.

Back from the break and Owens covers Black for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. We see how Owens dropped Black with a DDT during the break. Black drops Owens and unloads while he’s down. They continue to trade trash talking and big back & forth strikes. Black puts boots to Owens while he’s down in the corner as the referee counts and warns him. Black ends up nailing a big kick to the back of the neck but Owens still finds a way to kick out.

Black goes for the pump kick but Owens blocks it and connects with a superkick. Black still kicks out at 2. More back and forth between the two brawlers now. Black goes for a superplex up top but Owens resists. They fight on the top now. Owens knocks Black to the mat. Owens flies with a senton but Black gets his knees up. Black follows up with a big pump knee strike to the face. Owens still kicks out at 2. Black with another pin attempt out of frustration, and another, but Owens keeps kicking out. Black can’t believe it. Black with a big kick while Owens is down. Black with more kick and punches against the ropes as the referee warns him.

Black gets in the face of the referee and they have words. Black turns around to a big right hand from Owens. Black keeps fighting and swinging wild but the referee accidentally gets dropped. The match is called as the referee has the bell rang.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

– After the bell, Black starts yelling at the referee. The ref goes to the timekeeper’s area and declares that Black is disqualified because he struck the referee, and Owens is the winner. Owens takes advantage and drops Black with a big Stunner. Owens’ music starts up as he exits the ring while Black is still down on the mat. We go to replays. Owens yells back at the ring and says he will keep fighting, Black can just keep being a bitch.

– We see Mustafa Ali walk out of The Hurt Business locker room in the back. They walk up and Ali says he just got lost, it was a mistake. Ali gets decked but Ricochet and Apollo Crews run up to stand with him. The two teams have words and MVP says they can get it tonight, no need to wait. The Hurt Business enters their locker room and it looks like we have a six-man match for later. Back to commercial.

Triple Threat for the WWE 24/7 Title: Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa vs. R-Truth

Back from the break and Akira Tozawa is already in the ring with Drew Gulak as WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth wraps his entrance. The 24/7 rules are suspended during the match.

The bell rings and Tozawa charges with a kick. The all go at it. Gulak and Tozawa take turns on Truth while he’s down. Tozawa goes for the first pin but Gulak stops it. Gulak and Tozawa argue now. Truth drops his challengers but can’t get a 3 count on either of them. Truth takes turns on each competitor in the corner now. Tozawa rocks Truth from the side. Gulak and Tozawa with a double suplex on Truth now. Tozawa goes for the pin but Gulak pulls him off. Gulak works on Truth’s arm now. Tozawa stomps on Truth while Gulak has him down. Gulak and Tozawa both have arm holds applied on Truth now. Gulak tries to get a pin on Tozawa as the frustration between them continues.

Gulak ends up tossing Tozawa to the floor from behind. Truth fights Gulak off from his knees. Gulak scoops Truth and slams him. Gulak with the Gu-Lock now. Tozawa goes to the top as Truth breaks free. Tozawa with a big senton to Gulak from the top. Truth kicks Tozawa and drops him on his face. Truth scoops Gulak and drops him on top of Tozawa with the Attitude Adjustment for the pin to retain.

Winner: R-Truth

– After the match, Truth celebrates and holds the title in the air as his music hits. Truth runs away with the title as Tozawa and Gulak recover.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke now. She asks how their team came to be. Rose says she’s had some ups & downs lately but Dana has always been there for her, and she’s an amazing athlete. Brooke talks about Rose being such an inspiration, one who gets knocked down but always gets up fighting back. They know The Riott Squad is next to get a shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, but they will be watching and they’re coming for the titles.

– We see Dominik Mysterio warming up backstage. Back to commercial.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy

Back from the break and Murphy is out first. Dominik Mysterio is out next and he’s all business, ready to fight.

The bell rings and Dominik goes right to work, unloading on Murphy into the corner. The referee warns him and he backs off but Murphy ends up rocking him. Murphy mounts Dominik on the mat and works him over. Dominik tries to get free but Murphy keeps control. Murphy takes it to the floor but Dominik counters and sends him into the barrier. Dominik brings it back in and goes to the top but Murphy rolls to the floor. Dominik goes for a baseball slide but ends up slamming Murphy face-first into the announce table. The referee counts as Murphy counters and sends Dominik flying over the announce table.

Murphy breaks the count and goes back to work on Dominik. Murphy misses a stomp on the edge of the apron. Dominik knocks him to the floor. Dominik brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Dominik nails a crossbody but Murphy rolls through with a handful of tights for a 2 count. Murphy with a kick too the gut. Dominik works Murphy over in the corner now. Dominik with a big right hand and more strikes to keep Murphy down. Dominik charges but Murphy drops him with a big jumping knee strike.

Murphy talks some trash and stomps away while Dominik is down. More back and forth now. Dominik sends Murphy into the corner and hits a big tornado DDT, dropping Murphy on his head. They go back to the floor and Dominik sends Murphy into the barrier, then the edge of the apron. Dominik brings Murphy back into the ring but stops and looks under the ring at a kendo stick. Dominik gets a pop as he grabs the stick. The referee keeps counting.

Aalyah Mysterio comes running down to the ringside area. She begs her brother to put the weapon down. He tells her to leave so he can handle this. She begs him to put it down. Dominik enters the ring with the kendo stick. Murphy pleads. Dominik is distracted by his sister, which allows Murphy to roll him up with a handful of tights for the win.

Winner: Murphy

– After the match, Dominik attacks Murphy with the kendo stick at ringside. Aalyah gets in the way and begs her brother to stop, it’s not what Seth Rollins said it is. Dominik goes on about why he’s doing this, to protect their family and their legacy. Dominik says their dad was right – Aalyah is naive. She slaps him in the face and storms off up the ramp.

– We see The Hurt Business backstage, heading to the ring. MVP throws a water bottle at a janitor and tells him to clean it up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dolph Ziggler is with WWE Producer Adam Pearce in the back. Ziggler says he has the perfect guy to answer Drew McIntyre’s Open Challenge tonight. Pearce reminds Ziggler that he is not eligible for the match. Ziggler realizes that but insists he has the perfect challenger for Drew. Ziggler walks off with Pearce to discuss.

The Hurt Business vs. Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews and Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes The Hurt Business – MVP, Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. MVP takes the mic and has an announcement for Apollo Crews. He says their boy Cedric Alexander had a slip-up against Crews last week, which is why he’s been sent to Hurt Business Boot Camp to avoid those kind of mistakes. He goes on with words against Crews, which is honestly the same stuff they’ve been saying for months now. He talks about how Crews lost to Lashley at Payback and then at Clash of Champions again last night. MVP says because Crews has once again stepped to The Hurt Business expecting a different result, he’s going to get dropped. The music interrupts and out comes Ricochet. Crews is out next to stand with him. Out last is Mustafa Ali. They head to the ring together.

Ali attacks and knocks MVP off the apron before the bell rings. Ricochet follows up and knocks Shelton off the apron. Lashley gets triple teamed now but he fights back. MVP and Shelton end up taking out Ali and Ricochet at ringside, sending them into the steel steps and the barrier. Lashley manhandles Crews at ringside by the ramp. The lights start flickering in the arena now. The Hurt Business returns to the ring and stands together. We see the RETRIBUTION logos displayed all over the arena as the virtual fans are blacked out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the six-man is underway. The Hurt Business takes turns on Crews. MVP beats Crews into the corner but misses the running big boot as Crews moves. Crews takes MVP down. Lashley runs in and knocks Ali and Ricochet off the apron. Crews drops Lashley on his head with a German suplex. Crews and MVP go at it again. Crews knocks Shelton off the apron. MVP with a crossbody to MVP and they both go down. Ali and Ricochet wait for tags. Ricochet springboards in and takes down Shelton, who also tagged in.

Ricochet unloads on Shelton now. Ricochet with a springboard moonsault. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. MVP comes in and ends up dropping Ricochet for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Ricochet blocks the Playmaker and drops MVP with a big kick. Ali ends up tagging in and going at it with MVP now. Ali shoves MVP into the corner and then hits a leaping neckbreaker for 2 as Lashley makes the save.

Lashley pulls Ali to the floor and works him over. Crews with a moonsault from the apron to Lashley. Shelton takes out Crews at ringside. Ricochet runs and leaps off the apron to take Shelton down on the floor. MVP rolls Ali up for a 2 count. Ali with a pin attempt of his own. Ali botches the satellite DDT to MVP. Ali goes to the top and hits the 450 on MVP for the pin to win.

Winners: Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Apollo Crews

– After the match, The Hurt Business looks on stunned from ringside as the winners celebrate in the ring. We go to replays. The two sides continue taunting each other.

– We go backstage to the WWE Legends continuing their poker game. Ric Flair wins and struts away. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette on Bianca Belair. She wins a sprint over two men and another woman. She wants to go again and this time she gives them a head start. She runs a third race against one of the guys, but this time she jumps hurdles while he doesn’t have to. Belair still wins and brags about it.

– Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Murphy and Mustafa Ali are announced for RAW Talk.

– Tom leads us to a video package on RETRIBUTION.

WWE Title Match: Robert Roode vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for his Open Challenge. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew calls out a challenger. No one comes. The music finally hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre reminds Ziggler he’s not eligible. Ziggler says this is going to be special. The music hits and out comes Robert Roode making his return to WWE TV. Roode announces that he is back. He heads to the ring as his tag team partner, Ziggler, cheers him on. Roode hits the ring and poses as “Glorious!” plays.

We get formal ring introductions from Rome and fans boo Roode. The bell rings and Roode goes right to work, focusing on the leg to prevent a Claymore Kick. Roode brings it out of the corner and keeps control. Roode with a big rake over the back to add to what Drew suffered from the busted windshield at Clash of Champions. Drew finally turns it around and unloads with chops to Roode, rocking him into the corner and beating him down. Drew with a huge kick in the corner now. They end up on the floor now. Drew with a big Alabama Slam, sending Roode face-first into the edge of the apron. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew has Roode up top for a superplex but he can’t hit it. Roode knocks Drew upside down in the corner as Ziggler watches from ringside. Roode looks to capitalize but Drew counters and launches him to the mat from the upside down position. Roode lands hard. Ziggler ends up pulling Roode to safety at ringside. Drew grabs Ziggler by his hair and launches him into the ring. Drew grabs Ziggler again but Roode comes from behind and nails a chop block to bring Drew down.

Roode goes right to work on Drew, focusing on the left leg now. Roode drags Drew over to the ring post and takes turns slamming his legs into it as the referee counts. Roode breaks the count but goes right back to work on Drew. Drew immediately kicks him to the floor near the announce table. Drew limps over but Roode kicks the hurt leg. Roode slams Drew’s knee into the top of the announce table and Drew is hurting now. Roode breaks the count again and then grabs Drew to bring him back in. Roode goes to the top and leaps with a flying clothesline as Drew gets to his feet. Roode with a close 2 count. Roode with a Figure Four submission now as Drew screams out.

Roode tightens the hold in the middle of the ring but Drew finally turns it around. Roode gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Roode gets to his feet first and he’s also limping. Drew rocks Roode with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt from the mat. Drew with a clothesline as he gets back to his feet. Drew with a big overhead belly-to-belly suplex as the crowd cheers him on. Drew with another big throw. Drew kips up but his leg goes out. Roode immediately follows up with a Spinebuster but Drew kicks out with plenty of time. Drew runs into a boot in the corner. Drew with two Futureshock DDTs but Roode kicks out both times. Ziggler shows frustration at ringside. Drew can’t believe Roode is still hanging on.

Drew gets back to his feet. He charges with a big boot but Ziggler jumps up to the apron to push Roode out of the way to safety. The big boot knocks Ziggler off the apron to the floor instead. Roode follows up with a Glorious DDT to Drew but Drew kicks out right before the 3 count. Roode can’t believe it. Drew blocks another Glorious DDT. They tangle. Drew ducks a clothesline and nails a Claymore in the middle of the ring. Drew crawls over and makes the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the music hits as Drew sits up on the mat and clutches the title. We go to replays. Drew stands tall in the middle of the ring and has his arm raised now. The camera goes backstage and we see the janitor from earlier, the one MVP threw the water bottle at and told him to pick it up. The janitor, who has his face covered, pulls a steel chair off his cart. He walks over to the Legends Lounge. The janitor shows his face now and it’s Randy Orton. He puts on a pair of night vision goggles and enters the room with the chair. We see Orton enter the room as the Legend are sitting at their poker table. Orton turns the lights off and it sounds like he’s destroying everyone with steel chair shots. Orton turns the lights back on and pulls his goggles up. We see Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels all laid out. The room has been destroyed. Orton exits the room and goes back to his cart, hiding his face again. Officials come running over to the Legends Lounge and Orton points them in the right direction, with his face still covered. Orton walks away pushing the janitor’s cart as RAW goes off the air.

