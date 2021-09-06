– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods backstage. They hype tonight’s Tag Team Turmoil match. We cut to The Viking Raiders and they also hype Tag Team Turmoil. Next are promos from Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, Lucha House Party, MACE and T-BAR, Jinder Mahal and Veer, and finally AJ Styles and Omos. We’re live from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. Mike Rome does the ring introductions. The champs head to the ring as fans cheer them on.

We see what happened last week as Orton and Riddle retained, and how Orton hit WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with the RKO. Orton takes the mic and says MVP and Lashley tried to take the titles last week, but they failed miserably. Orton says they failed because Lashley is nothing but a greedy son of a bitch. Orton says he and Riddle are going to look at the 7 tag teams competing tonight and see which deserves to be defeated next. Riddle interrupts and says tonight is going to be sick. Riddle starts talking about the other teams and as usual he has some wild ideas, and some annoying comedy.

Orton starts laughing. The music interrupts and out comes Lashley and MVP. MVP tells Riddle to shut his dumbass up. They enter the ring and Lashley says Orton’s actions were that of a coward last Monday. Lashley can’t believe they’re out here talking about tag teams after what happened last week. Lashley wants to finish what was started last week. Lashley goes on and Orton asks if he’s being challenged. Lashley confirms he’s challenging Orton to a one-on-one match. Orton says it’s been maybe 10-15 years since they faced each other in the ring. Orton brings up Lashley’s double champion talk from last week and says he will accept the challenge under one condition – when they fight, Lashley must put the WWE Title on the line. Fans pop.

MVP interrupts and proposes a WWE Title match for Extreme Rules. Lashley says he is that greedy son of a bitch like Orton said, so they’re going to talk to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to get put into Tag Team Turmoil so he can become a double champion just like Orton said he would be. The two sides have words in the middle of the ring until the music interrupts and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kofi takes the mic and talks about kicking Tag Team Turmoil off right now. Woods doesn’t care if the odds are against them, they were when he beat Lashley a few weeks back. They go on until the music interrupts and out comes The Viking Raiders.

Tag Team Turmoil: The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Lucha House Party vs. MACE and T-BAR vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Out comes The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar as the others look on. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is beginning as The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods get ready. RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle are watching from ringside. Erik goes at it with Kofi and delivers a big power move early on. Erik man-handles Kofi some more to keep control. Ivar tags in but Kofi counters and delivers a stomp. Woods and Erik tag in and trade offense now. Erik blocks a whip into the corner, countering with a big overhead throw.

Woods fights back from the corner and nails a kick to the head from the apron. Woods launches himself in with a tornado DDT. Kofi tags in as Woods knocks Ivar off the apron. Kofi ends up dropping Erik with a kick for a close 2 count. Erik and Kofi go at it for a few minutes now. Erik gets sent to the floor. Kofi leaps from the top but Erik and Ivar catch him in mid-air at ringside. Woods tries to fly and make the save but The Viking Raiders collide them head-first into each other. We go to commercial with Erik and Ivar standing tall at ringside.

Back from the break and Kofi is mounting offense for his team. He nails the Boom Drop to Erik in the middle of the ring. Kofi waits in the corner now as fans rally. He swings at Ivar on the apron but Ivar ducks. Erik decks Kofi. Erik and Ivar with a big double team sequence now. Ivar covers but Kofi kicks out just in time. Erik tags back in and hits a backbreaker on Kofi, then holds it and delivers a gutbuster. Erik turns that into a big powerbomb attempt but Kofi counters with a head scissors.

Kofi escapes the corner and in comes Woods. Erik tags Ivar in but slams Woods on his way out. Ivar flies from the top with a big splash but Woods still kicks out at 2. Orton and Riddle can’t believe it. Kofi comes back in and ends up nailing Trouble In Paradise and rolling Ivar for the pin to eliminate The Viking Raiders. Orton and Riddle are impressed. The music hits and out next comes Jinder Mahal and Veer with Shanky. They rush the ring.

Kofi knocks Veer off the apron. Woods sends Jinder down at ringside next. Kofi leaps from the ring and nails Veer again. Woods brings Jinder back into the ring and drops him for a close 2 count. Woods chops Jinder now but Jinder knees him and drops him with an elbow. Jinder mounts offense on Woods as fans cheer The New Day on. Veer tags in and they deliver a big double team series to Woods. Kofi comes over to prevent Shanky from attacking Woods at ringside but Shanky backs Kofi off as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder has control of Woods. Woods manages to tag Kofi in. Kofi unloads and knocks Veer off the apron. Kofi and Jinder go back & forth in the corner now. Woods tags in and goes to the top for the big double team move. Woods covers for the pin to eliminate Mahal and Veer. The music hits and out next comes Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party. The two teams meet at ringside and the masked Superstars get the upperhand with moonsaults off the apron. Lince keeps control and tags in Metalik, who keeps Woods down while taunting him.

Lince comes back in with big chops to Woods for a 2 count. Woods sends Lince to the apron but he fights back and goes to the top for a big crossbody but Woods gets his knees up. They both land bad and are down now. Metalik tags in and stops Woods from tagging out. Metalik and Kofi have words. Woods counters Metalik but then runs into a superkick. Woods counters and kicks Metalik back. Kofi tags in and hits a big crossbody across the back of Metalik for a close 2 count. Kofi fights off both opponents now as fans cheer him on. Lince kicks out at 2. Lince catches them with a big double springboard Stunner but he can’t get the pin on Woods. Lince drops Woods with a superkick. Woods gets double teamed with quick offense in the corner now.

Lince goes to the top and hits a big moonsault but Kofi runs in out of nowhere to break it up. Kofi gets double teamed to the floor. Woods gets double teamed back in the ring now but Kofi trips Lince and holds him by his legs, preventing him from saving Dorado from a counter and pin by Woods. Lucha House Party has been eliminated. The music hits and out next comes T-BAR and MACE. We go to commercial as Kofi and Woods try to recover in the ring.

Back from the break and MACE is controlling Woods, taunting him as the champs look on. Woods fights out of a corner but MACE slaps him in the face. MACE sends Woods to the corner and nails a high knee. MACE goes on for a 2 count and then keeps Woods grounded. MACE unloads with strikes in the corner as the referee counts. MACE sits Woods on the top turnbuckle but Woods fights back. MACE rocks him a few times. Woods leaps with a missile dropkick to the leg.

T-BAR tags in and they stomp Woods to stop a tag attempt. T-BAR levels Woods with a right hand but Woods hangs on. MACE tags back in as Woods nails a Jawbreaker but MACE grabs him for a belly-to-back suplex. Woods kicks out at 2. Woods superkicks MACE in the gut but he’s still up. MACE knocks Kofi off the apron to the floor. T-BAR runs over and sends Kofi into the barrier. MACE levels Woods with a big heel kick to the head. T-BAR scoops Woods onto his shoulders for the GTS but Woods counters and rolls him for the pin. MACE and T-BAR are eliminated.

Fans boo as T-BAR and MACE line up an attack after the bell. MACE with a running assisted suplex to Kofi. The music hits and out comes Mansoor and Mustafa Ali next as T-BAR and MACE pound on The New Day. Mansoor rushes the ring first but ends up leveled by MACE and T-BAR. Ali also gets dropped. T-BAR and MACE toss Mansoor and Ali over the top rope back to the floor. They follow to the floor and launch Mansoor into the steel ring steps. Ali is launched face-first into the ring post. MACE and T-BAR grab half of the steel steps now and ram them into the face of Ali at ringside. They bring the steps into the ring now. Kofi tries to fight but T-BAR nails a right hand. MACE holds half of the steps up as T-BAR torpedoes Kofi face-first into the steel. Three referees are yelling at T-BAR and MACE now. They go to ringside and take out Woods again, launching him into the ring post. More WWE officials are out now, including Pat Buck and Jamie Noble. Orton and Riddle look on as officials try to get MACE and T-BAR to leave the ringside area. The New Day, Ali and Mansoor are all laid out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what just happened. During the break, Sonya Deville and Adam Peaerce came out and said we’re not going to end a match like this in Miami. She said they’re going to let The New Day and Mansoor and Mustafa Ali have some time and regroup, then finish later. It’s also announced that MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley have been added to the match. Tag Team Turmoil will restart later tonight with 4 teams – The New Day, Mansoor and Ali, MVP and Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.

#1 Contender’s Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. McIntyre gets pyro and hits the ring to pose for another explosion. The winner of this match will challenge WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules. We see what happened last week during the Triple Threat. Out next comes Sheamus, still wearing his face mask.

The bell rings and Drew isn’t interested in a handshake, disrespecting Sheamus in his face instead. Sheamus takes Drew down with a headlock and holds them there. We see Priest backstage watching the match on a monitor. Drew ends up turning it around and delivering big chops, then into the corner. They tangle on the apron and Sheamus begins 10 Beats of The Bodhrán. Drew turns it around and delivers big forearms to the apron. Drew ends up on the floor. Sheamus goes to the top and delivers a flying clothesline. Sheamus brings it back in the ring but Drew catches him with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Sheamus ends up turning it around in the corner. Sheamus climbs up as Drew continues fighting back. Sheamus finally hits the big superplex as fans pop. They fail to capitalize as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Drew levels Sheamus with clotheslines. Drew catches Sheamus with an overhead suplex. Drew with more offense now. Sheamus overpowers and goes to the top but Drew meets him with a super throw from the top to the mat. Somehow Sheamus kicks out right before the 3 count. Sheamus blocks the Futureshock DDT but Drew blocks the Alabama Slam.

Drew comes right back with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt but Sheamus takes it and levels Drew for a 2 count with a headbutt of his own. Sheamus with the Alabama Slam for a close 2 count. Sheamus stands tall in the corner now and plays to the crowd for boos. Sheamus calls for Drew’s Claymore, mocking him. Drew with a clothesline and a Futureshock DDT for a close 2 count. Drew sits up on his knees and shows some frustration now. Drew waits in the corner but Sheamus blocks. They tangle and Sheamus gets sent into the ring post. Drew ends up taking Sheamus down in an arm submission.

Sheamus makes it to the bottom rope to break the submission but he’s yelling out in pain. Drew yanks the hurt arm over the top rope.Drew goes to the top but has to roll through as Sheamus moves. Sheamus comes right back with the pump knee strike but Drew kicks out at 2. Drew blocks the Cloverleaf Submission and rolls Sheamus for 2. Drew rocks Sheamus and delivers Sheamus’ own move, White Noise. Sheamus still kicks out at 2. They’re both on their knees in the middle of the ring trading shots.

Drew ends up taking Sheamus’ mask off and delivering a big boot to the face as Sheamus pleads from his knees. Drew charges with a Claymore but Sheamus side-steps and rolls Drew up with a handful of tights for the pin to win and become the new #1 contender.

Winner and New #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion Damian Priest: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as his music hits. They face off in the middle of the ring now. Sheamus wants his mask back. Drew ends up leveling him with a Claymore Kick for a big pop. We go back to commercial. Sheamus vs. Priest is official for Extreme Rules. We see Sheamus flat on his back in the ring as Drew marches up the ramp. Kevin Patrick stops Priest in the back, and he’s laughing at what happened to Sheamus. Priest says he’s seen a lot of matches and fights in his life, but that was a fight, and that’s why he likes squaring up with these guys because they can go. He expects no less from Sheamus at Extreme Rules. He knows something Sheamus doesn’t know – he has Sheamus’ number and Extreme Rules will end with Sheamus on his back.

– Sarah Schreiber stops Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. backstage as they’re warming up. They talk about possibly getting on the same page tonight and possibly going on to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles but Ripley is hesitant. It sounds like Nikki wants their name to be Super Brutality. Ripley remains hesitant but Nikki is very excited as she heads off to the stage. It looks like tonight’s match is no longer for the titles.

Championship Contender’s Match: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring and out first comes Nikki A.S.H. to the stage. Rhea Ripley joins her and they head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

