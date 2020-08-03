WWE Monday Night RAW Results

– Tonight’s WWE RAW episode opens up with the standard video package.

– We’re live on tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The developmental trainees cheer in the crowd.

WWE United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews makes his way out. The lights go out while he’s posing in the corner. The lights come back on and Tom says there’s been some bad weather in the area. The Hurt Business is out next – MVP with Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. MVP is wearing the new United States Title belt while Crews is wearing the one WWE has used for years. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

MVP takes the mic and rants about how he’s the real champion here. He will continue representing The Hurt Business as the real champion and Crews can go back to hanging out in catering with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. The bell hits and the lights are flickering again. They go at it and end up on the mat, trading holds. Crews with a 2 count. MVP gets up but Crews quickly kips up and stares him down for a pop. Lashley and Benjamin look on from the outside.

MVP keeps control, working Crews around as the lights flicker some more. Lashley looks around. Crews comes back with a snap suplex for three quick pin attempts. Crews mounts MVP and works him over, grounding him in the middle of the ring again.

