– The post-Extreme Rules edition of the WWE RAW season premiere opens up with WWE Hall of Famers DX backstage – Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. They’re hyped up and ready to go do their 25th Anniversary Celebration. Chief Content Officer Triple H gets up from the table and takes his headset off. He says tonight is a big night, much more than their 25th Anniversary Celebration. It’s the RAW season premiere, there are sponsors here tonight, and they just can’t go out and do their thing right now. He tells them whatever they do, no cursing, no talk of genitals. Road Dogg asks if he can say penis. They all continue talking and now words are being bleeped out. Shawn says Triple H better enjoy the “bleep” out of tonight’s show. There are suddenly 4 rubber chickens on Triple H’s table. He asks who put 4 cocks there. The others walk off and Triple H yells to them, no fighting! He chokes one of the chickens and yells something else that is bleeped out as we cut to the RAW opening video.

– We’re now live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City as the pyro goes off. Corey Graves welcomes us to the RAW season premiere. He’s joined at ringside by his new co-host, Kevin Patrick, who is honored to be here tonight. They hype the show. Graves talks about how Bray Wyatt returned on Extreme Rules.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline of SmackDown – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn. They stop and put the 1s in the air as the pyro goes off. The Bloodline now marches to the ring as we see what happened with Logan Paul on the SmackDown season premiere.

Reigns stands tall with the title and calls on Brooklyn to acknowledge him. Reigns says he likes to move forward and not dwell on the past, but he can’t seem to get over what happened Friday. Reigns recalls something his father told him a long time ago – the loudest in the room is also the weakest in the room, so in his mind if you’re the loudest int he room and part of The Bloodline, that just makes you a fool. He calls Jey Uso up and asks if he’s a fool. Reigns speaks to Jey but Sami quickly interrupts. Heyman yells at Sami for interrupting The Tribal Chief. Fans chant for Sami. Sami recalls how Reigns said on Friday that Jey is no longer his problem, he’s now Sami’s problem. As the Honorary Uce, Sami would like to handle this situation. Reigns laughs at Sami. Reigns says Sami really is the Honorary Uce. Reigns says Jey is all Sami’s, go ahead.

Fans chant for Sami again. Sami says Jey here’s the thing buddy – we all love you very much, you are family, but Reigns and I were talking about our future direction the other night, it was a pretty good talk and we connected. Reigns is still staring at Sami and laughing. Sami says “we” feel like Jey’s behavior as of late hasn’t been very Uce-y. Fans chant “Uce-y!” now. Sami points to how everyone loves Jimmy Uso and how he has such a great smile, and how can you not love Solo? Sami says they’re all pretty cool so they need Jey to be cool as well. Can you do that? Jey looks at Reigns. Reigns says don’t look at me. Jey asks Reigns if this is a joke, if he’s ribbing him. Sami interrupts Jey and says he hates to be this guy, but Jey kind of… the music interrupts and out comes Matt Riddle.

Riddle says they should be talking about Saturday, not Friday, when he made Seth Rollins tap out in the Fight Pit, bro. Riddle says he knows Reigns has beat him before and due to a stipulation, he can’t challenge him for the title… but come on. Riddle wants a match with Reigns, for the title, tonight. Fans chant “Bro!” now. Reigns asks Brooklyn if Riddle should get one more chance. They want the match but Reigns says no, a deal is a deal and Riddle needs to get back to the back of the line. Riddle says if Reigns won’t step up to the plate, maybe one of his Bloodline Bros will. Fans chant for Sami.

Jey encourages Sami to step up and face Riddle. Sami asks Riddle if he thinks he’s funny, and Riddle does. Sami yells at Riddle for saying “yeet!” but he says it again. Jey says Sami is being disrespected, so he should handle his business. Sami calls on Riddle to face him one-on-one tonight. Riddle accepts, yeet. The music starts up as Riddle dances around on the stage while The Bloodline watches from the ring.

– Still to come, Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see highlights from the matches at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday night.

Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

We go back to the ring and out comes Austin Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase and a mic. Out next comes Johnny Gargano.

The bell rings and they go at it. Gargano mounts Theory with punches. They fight up to their feet and Gargano chops away into the corner. Gargano chops Theory from corner to corner. Theory turns it around but Gargano delivers more chops.

Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” as he beats Theory down in the corner and stomps. Gargano with another big chop. Theory runs into a boot. Gargano with a hurricanrana from the second rope. Gargano ducks a clothesline and rolls Theory up for 2. Gargano rocks Theory on the apron and then again. Theory hangs on. Gargano rocks him again, sending him to one knee on the apron.

Gargano leaps over the top for One Final Beat on the apron but Theory counters. Theory drives Gargano down onto the edge of the apron. Gargano falls to the floor and he’s in pain. We go back to a picture-in-picture commercial with Theory in control

Back from the break and Theory has control in the ring. Gargano nails a crossbody and strikes. Gargano with double knees into the corner. Theory sends Gargano to the apron but he launches himself back in with a dive for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Theory drops Gargano on his face for another close 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Gargano kicks Theory’s knee out. Theory dodges a roundhouse kick but Gargano blocks The ATL and rolls him up.

Theory counters with the GargaNo Escape, using his own hold against him. Gargano rolls it into a 2 count. Theory catches Gargano but Gargano takes him down into the GargaNo Escape now. Theory powers up and puts Gargano up for The ATL but he slides out. Theory still manages to stop Gargano with a superkick. Theory mounts Gargano with right hands and some trash talking instead of going for the pin as fans boo.

Theory rolls in from the apron but Gargano superkicks him out of mid-air, to the floor. Gargano nails a big suicide dive and turns it into a big DDT on the floor. Gargano brings it back in as the referee counts. Gargano yells at Theory to get back up. Gargano nails One Final Beat for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

– After the match, Gargano stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Gargano makes his exit to a pop as Theory tries to recover.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable. Back to commercial.

Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio first. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis.

The bell rings and they go at it. Gable takes Rey own and mounts him. They get up and Gable drops Rey with a shoulder, and gives thanks again. Otis looks on and smiles as Gable drops Rey again, grounding him with a headlock.

Otis taunts Rey from ringside, saying there will be no 619s tonight. Rey mounts a comeback and sends Gable to the floor with a head-scissors takedown. Gable groups with Otis and comes back to the apron but Rey kicks him off. Rey slides under the bottom rope with a big Sunset Bomb into the barrier.

Rey returns to the ring to stand tall but the music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Rey looks on from the ring and shakes his head as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable has Rey up top for a superplex but Rey sends Gable to the mat, then nails the big senton. Rey keeps contorl as Dominik and Rhea watch from ringside. Rey ends up on Gable’s shoulders, and Gable slams him face-first into the mat. Gable with a big German suplex for a 2 count. They keep going at it and Gable tries for the ankle lock submission but Rey resists. Rey ends up sending Gable out to the floor.

Rey keeps control and leaps out but Otis grabs him in mid-air. Rey counters and sends Otis into the ring post. Rey comes back in and Gable catches him with an Alabama Slam attempt but Rey counters and sends Gable to the ropes, then nails 619. Rey immediately flies over the top rope with the splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall as the music hits. Dominik enters the ring to boos. Father and son face off but Rey turns to leave the ring. Rhea is waiting for him on the apron. Rey turns back around to his son. Dominik shoves Rey and taunts him, telling him to hit him, what are you going to do about it? Dominik slaps Rey in the face. Rhea laughs. Dominik bullies his dad again. Dominik drops down for Rey to hit him but Rey charges past him instead, dropping Damian Priest off the apron as he tries to enter. Rey attacks Finn Balor next as he comes in. Rey goes for 619 but Dominik intercepts him with a big lariat as fans boo him. Dominik yells down at his father, telling him to hit back. Fans chant “you suck!” at Dominik. Rey doesn’t want this heat with his son but Dominik wants to fight. Dominik yells at his father in Spanish and it appears some of it is bleeped. Rey stands up and shakes his head at his son. Rey turns to exit the ring but Dominik attacks from behind. Rhea pulls Rey’s arms through the ropes and holds him there by his arms, allowing Dominik to hit 619. Fans continue to boo and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what just happened to Mysterio. The Judgment Day is still in the ring and Ripley has a mic now. Ripley says like she’s said every week since people can’t get it through their thick skulls, The Judgment Day runs RAW. Priest laughs and says you all hate to hear truth, and Ripley just spoke truth. Priest goes on about how everyone falls when they step to The Judgment Day, while they continue to rise. Priest praises Balor for handling business at Extreme Rules. Balor says when you come for him, you better not miss. He says the cold hard truth is that he ended WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s party and celebration for returning after being gone for 9 years, he pissed on the parade and made Edge say he quits. Dominik, Priest and Ripley all remind everyone of the words Edge said. Balor says he doesn’t quit because he’s too legit. Fans continue to boo. Balor shows us a video package with highlights from Saturday’s “I Quit” match.

Ripley laughs about how that brought a tear to her eye. She says WWE Hall of Famaer Beth PHOENIX is a joke, and what she didd to Beth is jusst a glimpse of what she’s capable of. Dominik says seeing Ripley in action just… fans boo and the others tell them to hush it up. Dominik says watching Ripley deliver the Con-Chair-To to Beth did it for him, and he knows it did it for the fans as well. Dominik’s other favorite part, besides hitting 619 to his father, was seeing the look on Edge’s face. He says Edge deserves to feel as useless and helpless as he’s been made to feel his entire life. Balor says this brings them to Uncle Alan, or AJ Styles. Balor hopes AJ has reconsiered his offer since they last spoke because he’s almost out of mercy. Balor is going to issue an ultimatum. The music hits and out comes Styles to a pop.

AJ is surprised it’s come to an ultimatum with as long as they’ve known each other. AJ is in the ring now. He interrupts Balor and says he’s not out here to argue with Balor. AJ says Balor is right – everything he’s ever needed was right in front of him, he’s been alone for far too long, and there comes a time in a man’s life when he needs friends. AJ says in his case, he needs family. AJ says he’s his brother’s keeper. AJ drops to one knee in front of Balor and the others as fans boo. AJ gets up and hugs Balor in the middle of the ring. Balor is so proud, he knew AJ would come around. AJ says he wasn’t talking about Balor. The music interrupts and out comes The Good Brothers – Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows.

The two teams face off in the middle of the ring as fans chant “holy shit!” now. Dominik steps up and talks some shit but Gallows drops him with a big right hand. The O.C. and The Judgment Day are brawling in the middle of the ring now. Anderson has Dominik at ringside. Balor and AJ are left alone in the ring. AJ chases Balor out and tackles him over the announce table. Gallows with a steel chair shot to Priest. Gallows rocks Priest over the barrier with a right hand. Ripley pulls Dominik into the crowd and helps him escape Anderson. AJ is standing on top of the announce table now. Balor is cornered by all three. Balor runs away up the ramp as The O.C. looks on from the ring. AJ’s music starts back up as he, Gallows and Anderson “too sweet!” each other to pops.

– Damage CTRL is backstage with Byron Saxton now – Bayley and Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Bayley is asked if her Ladder Match loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was a setback in Damage CTRL’s plan to take control of the women’s division. Kai goes on about how she was at a low point when Bayley brought her back, and she’d do anything for her girls. She dares the others to do something. They wonder if Belair can say the same about Asuka, Alexa Bliss or Candice LeRae. SKY speaks some in Japanese. Kai says we have no idea what she would do for SKY or Bayley. She says when Bayley gets her rematch with Belair, they will punish Belair until Bayley is holding the gold she deserves. SKY speaks again and says she doesn’t like Belair. She speaks in Japanese some more and Bayley says SKY will kick LeRae’s ass tonight. Damage CTRL storms off.

– We go backstage to Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman walking to Reigns’ SUV. Jey Uso stops them and wants to talk about tonight but Reigns says he has no time, he and Heyman have plans in Manhattan as they plan to “do NY” tonight. Reigns says Jey isn’t coming, he has to stay here. Jey asks why can’t he come and Reigns says he must stay with Sami Zayn, wherever Sami goes, Jey goes with him. Reigns says to make sure his Honorary Uce gets a win tonight, can you do that? Jey calls for Solo to stay with him but Reigns says Solo is rolling with him tonight. Reigns, Solo and Heyman hop into the SUV as a disappointed Jey looks on.

Bayley vs. Candice LeRae

We go back to the ring and out comes Bayley by herself. Candice LeRae is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it, back and forth early on. Bayley takes control but she’s selling a rib injury from Saturday’s Ladder Match at Extreme Rules. LeRae fights back and nails a missile dropkick. Bayley is sent to the floor now. She regroups while clutching her ribs as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and LeRae beats Bayley down in the corner as the referee backs her off. LeRae with a running back elbow in the corner. LeRae with a step-up senton to the back to put Bayley down again. LeRae with a basement dropkick for a 2 count as she continues to clutch her hurt knee.

Bayley rams LeRae back into the corner, but then runs into a kick and goes back down. LeRae goes to the top but Bayley knocks her off. LeRae is hung upside down by her leg now. Bayley takes advantage and focuses on the hurt knee, hitting a Knee-DDT. Bayley goes on but LeRae counters a move and rolls her up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Candice LeRae

– After the match, the music hits as LeRae gets up but Bayley immediately charges her. LeRae scrambles to the floor but her leg is hurting her. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai attack LeRae from behind on the ramp. They beat her up and bring her back into the ring. SKY with a backbreaker. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes out and drops Kai at ringside. Bayley drops Belair as she tries to enter the ring. SKY and Kai double dropkick LeRae on the apron. They bring her in and Bayley lays her out. SKY and Kai hold Belair up while Bayley leaps off the top and decks her to put her back down, right next to LeRae. Damage CTRL stands tall now as fans boo. Bayley mushes LeRae and Belair while they’re down as the boos continue.

– The Miz and Maryse are backstage now. Miz says his wife looks incredible but he can’t help but think this might not be a good idea because of Dexter Lumis. Maryse won’t let this maniac get in the way of what she’s worked hard on for months. She gives him an early birthday present and it’s a wooden baseball bat. Miz loves the gift and says his wife is the best. Maryse and Miz kiss some to send us to commercial.

– Back from the break and Maryse is in the ring with a mic. She calls on everyone to help celebrate her husband’s birthday. She introduces The Miz and out he comes after turning 42 on Saturday.

The ring is set up with balloons, cakes, presents, and an ice sculpture of The A-Lister. Miz says Maryse out-did herself. She says she spent so much money. She shows off how Jose Ramirez signed his baseball bat. Miz gets some local heat from sports fans. Miz opens a gift and they are two massive (yoga) balls with The Miz on them. Maryse says these two massive balls are to fit Miz’s bat.

The next present is… fans interrupt with a “tiny balls!” chant but Miz isn’t bothered. His lifts the present but it’s really heavy. He finally lifts the box and under it we see the head of Dexter Lumis, coming from under the table. Miz places the gift box back over his head, then attacks. He unloads and tips the table over but there’s no sign of Lumis. Miz and Maryse are shocked. Lumis then comes from behind. Miz and Maryse turn around to Lumis applying The Silence to Miz. Miz resists and tries to get free, which causes Maryse to get kicked into a cake.

Miz gets free and retreats up the ramp to the back, not stopping to look back. Maryse, now covered in cake, turns around to see Lumis staring at her. Maryse screams and runs away from the ring. Lumis grabs the large knife from the cake plate, and uses it to deflate the large yoga balls. Fans chant “eat the cake!” as Lumis approaches it, knife in-hand. Lumis cuts a slice and shoves it in his mouth to end the segment.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage with his ribs taped up. He gets ready for tonight’s title match as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see two enhancement talents, Chico and Ace, backstage with Shawn Michaels, “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. The DX members are hyping the enhancement talents up for a match with Omos. They leave and The Miz walks up with Maryse, carrying his deflated balls from the previous segment. Miz is furious about Dexter Lumis and asks where Triple H is so they can talk about it. Miz is sick of being tormented by Lumis, look what he did to my gifts. Michaels says he knows Lumis… granted he’s no Marine, but he’s a good guy, just kind of quiet. Michaels says Lumis doesn’t just go for anybody, Miz must have done something to piss him off. Miz says he would do anything to get rid of Lumis. James asks… anything? James proposes Miz vs. Lumis for next week and if Miz wins, Lumis will be gone forever, but if Lumis wins, he keeps Miz’s enormous gifts. Michaels says Lumis will also earn a WWE contract if he wins. James agrees with that, but says Lumis will also keep Miz’s balls if he wins. They ask if Miz has the balls to accept the challenge. Miz says it’s on.

Handicap Match: Omos vs. Joseph Torres and Robert Adams

We go back to the ring and out comes Omos with MVP. We see Robert Adams and Joseph Torres waiting in their corner, the same “Chico” and “Ace” who were just talking to DX backstage.

The bell rings and Omos levels Torres. Adams goes to escape the ring but Omos catches him, launches him into the corner, then levels him with a shoulder.

Omos grabs Torres and brings him in from the apron with a long vertical suplex, launching him across the ring with one arm while MVP barks orders from ringside. Adams jumps on Omos’ back. Omos smashes Torres in the corner, then rams Adams back into the opposite corner.

Omos splashes Torres in the corner. Omos then delivers a big double chokeslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as the music hits. MVP joins him and raises his arm in victory. Omos then delivers a chokebomb to each victim as we go to replays. Omos marches to the back, stopping to look back at the ring.

– Still to come, the WWE United States Title will be on the line. Also, a look at Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers talk about WWE’s partnership with the Girl Up organization. We see Girl Up scholarship winner Lauren Huffstetler sitting in the front row.

– The announcers show us a replay of Bray Wyatt’s WWE return at Extreme Rules.

WWE United States Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for his next title defense. Lashley hits the corner to pose as the pyro goes off. Lashley takes the mic and gives a shout-out to Brooklyn. He says this all the time but he’s going to be a fighting champion for the fans, and at this point he’s defeated some of the best – Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and now he has Seth Rollins, who thinks it’s OK to sneak him because he felt like he didn’t have a fair shot at the title. Lashley tells Rollins to come get this fair ass whooping. The music interrupts and out comes Lesnar to a big pop.

Lesnar stares down Lashley from the ramp, then heads to the ring as the pyro goes off. Lashley looks on from the ring. Lesnar enters the ring and posts up in the corner. He laughs and takes the mic – “well, holy shit!” Lesnar says good evening to Brooklyn, and to Lashley as he moves closer to him. Lesnar immediately hits Lashley with the mic, then drops him with a F5 in the middle of the ring.

Fans chant “one more time!” as Lesnar looks down at Lashley. Lesnar looks to leave but then he launches Lashley with a German suplex. Lesnar with another F5 in the middle of the ring. Fans chant “one more time!” now. Lesnar grabs Lashley by the arm and drops him into the Kimura Lock. Lesnar finally breaks the hold and stares down at Lashley. Lesnar makes his exit and stops to smile back at the ring as Lashley tries to recover. We go back to commercial.

