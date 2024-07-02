WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Week has arrived!

And it’s a busy one.

Ahead of the double-premium live event weekend, which includes the annual WWE Money In The Bank and WWE NXT Heatwave shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7, WWE will get things started with a Kickoff media day event.

In what is becoming a tradition for big WWE PLEs, particularly those in international markets, WWE has announced a Kickoff media day event for this Friday, July 5.

The WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Kickoff media event will stream live at 5/4c across all of the company’s digital and social media platforms, and will feature top WWE Superstars scheduled for matches at the WWE PLE on 7/6.

Make sure to join us here on 7/6 and 7/7 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2024 and WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 results coverage from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.