First Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Andrade El Idolo In The Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Knight kicks Hayes in the gut. Idolo slaps McIntyre in the chest. McIntyre HeadButts Idolo. Jey and Knight clothesline McIntyre over the top rope. Hayes is throwing haymakers at Knight. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Hayes kicks Knight in the chest. Knight with a Pop Up Powerslam. Jey with a Pop Up NeckBreaker. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Knight with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. McIntyre drives Idolo back first into the ringside barricade. Jey stops Knight in his tracks. McIntyre uses the ladder as a weapon. Gable attacks the midsection of McIntyre. McIntyre slams Gable’s head on the top rung of the ladder. Gable applies The Hanging Arm-Bar. Idolo with The Springboard Guillotine Leg Drop. Idolo throws a ladder into Knight’s face. Hayes punches Idolo in the back. Forearm Exchange. Hayes with a Springboard Clothesline. Hayes repeatedly stomps on Idolo’s back. Hayes slams Idolo’s head on the ladder. Hayes poses for the crowd. Idolo with The SpringBoard Reverse Spanish Fly into the ladder.

Haymaker Exchange. Jey ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Jey with The Samoan Drop. Jey Spears McIntyre. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Gable. Jey with a drop down uppercut. Jey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jey places a ladder in the corner. German Suplex Party. Gable drops Hayes with The Chaos Theory. Gable decks Idolo with a back elbow smash. Gable dumps a ladder on Idolo’s back. Knight drives Gable back first into the turnbuckles. Knight repeatedly stomps on Gable’s chest. Knight goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Gable ducks out of the way. Gable with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Knight sends Gable chest first into the turnbuckles. Knight with a NeckBreaker onto a ladder. Hayes pulls Knight out of the ring. Second Haymaker Exchange. Knight dribbles Hayes head on the announce table. Knight sets up a ladder bridge. Knight rolls Hayes back into the ring. Knight goes for a Running PowerBomb, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes with The First 48.

Gable with clubbing blows to Hayes back. Hayes with The Roundhouse Kick. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Idolo and Gable are trading back and forth shots. McIntyre pulls Gable off the ladder. McIntyre PowerBombs Gable into a ladder in the corner. McIntyre nails Idolo with The Claymore. Jey runs interference. McIntyre HeadButts Jey. Knight attacks McIntyre with the ladder. Jey SuperKicks McIntyre. Knight hits The BFT. Jey with The Uso Splash. Third Haymaker Exchange. Hayes tips the ladder over. Hayes with The SomerSault Plancha. Hayes delivers Nothing But Net. Hayes scales the ladder. Idolo rips Hayes off the ladder. Idolo sets up another ladder bridge in the ring. Idolo with forearm shivers. Idolo kicks Knight in the chest. Idolo drills Hayes with The Canadian Destroyer into the ladder bridge. Gable goes for a German Suplex, but Knight blocks it. Gable denies The BFT. Gable drives Knight neck first into the ladder. Gable with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the other ladder bridge on the outside. Gable is fingertips from the briefcase. Gable crashes and burns. Jey Spears Gable. Jey scales the ladder. McIntyre flings a ladder into Jey’s face. McIntyre plants Jey with The Claymore. McIntyre unhooks the briefcase to pickup the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Second Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Breakker with a Release Northern Lights Toss. Breakker with a waist lock takedown. Breakker barks at Zayn. Breakker is willing Zayn a free shot. Zayn slaps Breakker in the face. Breakker drives Zayn back first into the turnbuckles. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Zayn is throwing haymakers at Breakker. Zayn decks Breakker with a back elbow smash. Zayn with a flying elbow strike. Zayn with forearm shivers. Breakker reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn launches Breakker over the top rope. Zayn with The Arabian MoonSault to the outside. Zayn rolls Breakker back into the ring. Zayn with a knife edge chop. Zayn uppercuts Breakker. Breakker ducks under two clotheslines from Zayn. Breakker with a Running Lariat. Breakker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Breakker is choking Zayn with his knee. Breakker with a Running Knee Strike. Zayn unloads two knife edge chops. Breakker answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Breakker with another Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Zayn uppercuts Breakker. Breakker catches Zayn in mid-air. Zayn hammers down on the back of Breakker’s neck. Zayn slaps Breakker in the chest. Zayn drops Breakker with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Zayn tees off on Breakker. Breakker reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn clotheslines Breakker over the top rope. Zayn with a blistering chop. Breakker blocks The Barricade MoonSault. Zayn drives Breakker face first into the steel ring post.

Zayn prepares for The Wrap Around Tornado DDT. Breakker with a Running Lariat. Breakker rolls Zayn back into the ring. Zayn kicks Breakker in the chest. Zayn hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Zayn with clubbing blows to Breakker’s back. Breakker puts Zayn on the top turnbuckle. Breakker with a straight right hand. Breakker with The FrankenSteiner for a two count. Breakker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Zayn regroups on the outside. Zayn avoids The Wrap Around Spear. Breakker slams Zayn’s head on the announce table. Breakker with The Diving Lariat off the ring apron. Breakker rolls Zayn back into the ring. Breakker goes for The Press Powerslam, but Zayn lands back on his feet. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Breakker counters with a Rising Knee Strike. Breakker Powerslams Zayn. Zayn negates The Spear. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn via Pinfall

John Cena Promo

They’re in the singing mood tonight. Sounds like y’all showed up to sing. That could be why you’re here. Check that, let me course correct, it sounded like y’all showed up to make some noise. That is why you’re here. Why am I here? Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE. I heard a mixed opinion out there. A lot of questions, maybe, right? Like, hey, why here? And I want to talk about that for a second, and I want to talk about Toronto. Matter of fact, I want to talk about Canada. Matter of fact, I want to talk about Canadiens. You see, I’ve been doing this awhile. I’ve been in WWE for over two decades, and in that time, I have seen incredible waves of prosperity like we got right now. WWE is the hottest ticket in town, no doubt. And I’ve also seen tremendous hardship, and that’s when no one knows your name, nobody wants to be your friend. And not only does the most dedicated, hardcore fans stand by your side.

So, in all of those years, one of the most important, one of the most impressive things that I’ve learn, was whether the WWE is hot or cold, Canadiens always show up, always. You need to be making noise for yourselves, because all of you built this to what this is today, which, in my mind, makes this, right here the perfect place to say what I got to say. But why now, right, why now? Because it’s Money In The Bank. The ultimate symbol of opportunity. And this farewell, this farewell does not end tonight, it is filled with opportunity. Everybody, Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. I’ve never been part of Raw on Netflix, that is history, that is a first, and I will be there. Along with that history making first, we are going to build so many unforgettable lasts. The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I’m here tonight to announce, that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete it.

I know, I know, that’s a lot to take in, right? Probably a lot of questions out there, which is why I’m telling you right now, I am going to kickoff the Press Conference, right after the show, and I will be fielding any and all questions having to do with my retirement. You are not gonna want to miss this. But in the vain of ultimate opportunity, I want to take advantage of one, right here, right now, with everybody. I want to say, thank you. What an incredible gesture of kindness. I want to say, thank you. Thank you so much for letting me to play in the house that you built for so many years. Thank you so much always for your voice, because it’s really loud, and your honesty, because it’s brutally beautiful. And most of all, thank you so much for allowing me to be here with you tonight, to let the world know that we are planning something unforgettable, which also involves me returning to Toronto to kick some ass. So, if you are watching at home or you’re one of the insanely loud here in Toronto, Canada or if you’re a WWE Superstar. If you want some, hurry up and come get some, because the last time is now.

Third Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Rollins ducks a clothesline from Priest. Rollins unloads a series of knife edge chops. Rollins decks Priest with a back elbow smash. Priest with The Broken Arrow. Priest with forearm shivers. Priest with a Flatliner for a two count. Priest follows that with two leaping elbow smashes. Rollins drops Priest with The SlingBlade. Rollins clotheslines Priest over the top rope. Rollins calls out for The Judgment Day. Rollins lands Three Suicide Dives. Rollins rolls Priest back into the ring. Rollins avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Rollins SuperKicks Priest. Rollins with The Swanton Bomb. Rollins with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Rollins thrust kicks the midsection of Priest. Rollins kicks Priest in the chest. Rollins with The Rolling Elbow. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Rollins counters with a Hurricanrana.

Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Rollins lands back on his feet. Rollins with a Running Boot. Rollins with The Frog Splash for a two count. Rollins follows that with Three Rolling Elbows. Priest launches Rollins over the ringside barricade. Forearm Exchange. Priest has Rollins perched on the top turnbuckle. Priest with a straight right hand. Rollins BuckleBombs Priest. Priest applies a front face lock. Priest with forearm shivers. Priest toys around with Rollins. Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Priest blocks The SuperKick. Priest with combination kicks. Rollins SuperKicks Priest. Priest with Two Roundhouse Kicks. Rollins goes for The Pedigree, but Priest counters with a Back Body Drop. Rollins hits The Curb Stomp for a two count. Rollins talks smack to Priest. Priest delivers The Razor’s Edge for a two count. Priest ascends to the top turnbuckle.

Priest HeadButts Rollins. Rollins with The SuperPlex. Priest goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Rollins counters with The Broken Arrow for a two count. Drew McIntyre comes down to the ring with his Money In The Bank Briefcase. McIntyre decides to cash-in and this will now become a Triple Threat Match. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Rollins counters with a SuperKick. McIntyre drops Rollins with The Future Shock DDT. Priest with a Running Lariat. Priest launches Rollins over the top rope. McIntyre blocks The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. CM Punk attacks McIntyre from behind. Punk delivers multiple chair shots. Punk wraps a cable cord around McIntyre’s neck. Punk tees off on McIntyre. Punk clocks McIntyre with the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Corey Graves prevented Rollins from attacking CM Punk.

Winner: Still WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green In The Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Green is unsure of what to do after the bell rings. Green knocks Sky off the ring apron. Green wants to use the ladder to bring down the briefcase. Green uses the ladder as a weapon. Sky with a Springboard Missile Dropkick. Toe Kick Exchange. Chop Exchange. Sky tugs on Stratton’s hair. Stratton whips Sky across the ring. Sky showcases her athleticism. Sky ducks a clothesline from Stratton. Sky sends Stratton to the corner. Sky dropkicks Stratton into a ladder. Sky with The Shotgun Meteora. Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Sky. Valkyria with a Back Body Drop onto the ladder in the corner. Valkyria with a Tornado DDT into the ladder. Valkyria follows that with a Fisherman’s Buster into a ladder. Valkyria with a diving dropkick through the ropes. Stark responds with a Springboard Missile Dropkick. Stark punches Valkyria. Short-Arm Reversal by Stark. Stark SuperKicks Valkyria. Stark with a German Suplex. Stark clotheslines Valkyria. Valkyria headbutts the midsection of Stark. Valkyria fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Stark catches Valkyria in mid-air. Stark with The Samoan Drop into the ladder.

Stark with The Slingshot Corkscrew Senton. Naomi with a Lou Thez Press into the ladder. Naomi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Naomi kicks Stark in the chest. Naomi with a Running Splitting Leg Drop on the ladder. Naomi with The Split Legged MoonSault. Stratton punches Naomi in the back. Naomi decks Stratton with a back elbow smash. Stratton with The Cartwheel Alabama Slam into the ladder. Stratton loves the Tiffy Time chants. Stratton drives a ladder into the midsection of Sky. Stratton with a Cannonball Senton to the outside. Green starts climbing up the ladder in the center of the ring. Sky throws a ladder into Green’s back. Valkyria yanks Sky off the ladder. Sky gets Valkyria tied up in the tree of woe. Sky repeatedly stomps on Valkyria’s face. Valkyria with a German Suplex off the ladder. Stark responds with a Running Knee Strike. Stratton and Stark are trading back and forth shots on the ladder. Naomi drags Stratton off the ladder. Naomi with a Pump Knee Strike. Naomi kicks Stark in the face. Stark SuperKicks Stratton. Naomi showcases her flexibility in between two ladders. Naomi with The Splitting DDT.

Stratton runs interference. Stratton dumps Naomi out of the ring. Naomi sends Stratton back first into the ringside barricade. Naomi pulls out a table from under the ring. Green throws Naomi into the steel ring steps. Green repeatedly stomps on Naomi’s chest. Green and Stratton set up a table contraption on the outside. Stark and Valkyria are trading back and forth shots. Green engages in a tug of war with Sky. Forearm Exchange. Sky with The Flapjack onto the ladder bridge. Stark catapults Stratton face first into a ladder. Valkyria reaches the top of the ladder. Stark PowerBombs Valkyria into the ladder bridge. Naomi with The Roundhouse Kick. Green pulls Naomi off the ladder. Naomi kicks Green in the face. Green slams Naomi’s head on the ladder. Green hits The Unprettier on the ladder bridge. Sky stops Stark in her tracks. Sky starts bending Stark’s fingers. Sky blocks The SuperPlex. Sky slams Stark’s head on the top rung of the ladder. Sky connects with The Falcon Arrow into the ladder bridge. Green has a hard time unhooking the briefcase. Stratton sends Green crashing through the two tables on the floor. Stratton unhooks the briefcase to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Fifth Match: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline w/Tanga Loa In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa will start things off. Sikoa immediately tags out to Tonga. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga backs Rhodes into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Rhodes drop steps into a side headlock. Tonga whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes slides under Tonga’s legs. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Tonga sends Rhodes to the corner. Rhodes kicks Tonga in the face. Rhodes with a Running Bulldog. Rhodes stares back at Sikoa. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes tags in Owens. Owens with clubbing blows to Tonga’s back. Owens is throwing haymakers at Tonga. Owens repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Owens is mauling Tonga in the corner. Owens with a knee drop. Owens taunts The Bloodline. Owens tags in Rhodes. Rhodes with a forearm shiver into Tonga’s ribs. Rhodes with The Delayed Gourdbuster. Rhodes tags in Orton. Orton is throwing haymakers at Tonga. Orton uppercuts Tonga. Orton transitions into a corner mount. Orton with the european uppercut. Tonga answers with a thumb to the eye. Tonga tags in Fatu.

Orton dumps Fatu out of the ring. Orton drops Fatu with The Draping DDT. Fatu rises back on his feet. Orton prepares for The RKO. Fatu with The Samoan Drop. Fatu SuperKicks Orton. Fatu drags Orton to the corner. Sikoa tags himself in. Fatu stomps on the midsection of Orton. Sikoa HeadButts Orton. Sikoa is raining down haymakers in the corner. The Bloodline gangs up on Orton behind the referee’s back. Sikoa repeatedly stomps on Orton’s chest. Sikoa stomps on the left hand of Orton. Sikoa chokes Orton with the middle rope. Fatu with a Running Knee Strike from the ring apron. Sikoa poses for the crowd. Sikoa drags Orton to the corner. Sikoa tags in Tonga. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga follows that with clubbing crossfaces. Orton with a Belly to Back Suplex. Orton tags in Owens. Owens ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Owens clears the ring. Owens with rapid fire haymakers. Owens is stomping a mudhole and walking it dry. Owens blasts Fatu off the apron. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Tonga in the chest. Owens with an Inside Out Lariat. Fatu continues to run interference.

Owens with a Running Cannonball Strike. Owens with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Fatu with repeated headbutts. Tonga tags in Fatu. Fatu transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fatu with Two HeadButts. Fatu whips Owens back first into the turnbuckles. Fatu tags in Sikoa. Sikoa stomps on the midsection of Owens. Owens fights from underneath. Owens with forearm shivers. Orton is fingertips away from Rhodes. Sikoa with another hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Sikoa is putting the boots to Owens. Sikoa fish hooks Owens. The Bloodline continues to use the referee to their advantage. Owens is displaying his fighting spirits. Sikoa uppercuts Owens. Sikoa with clubbing headbutts in the corner. Sikoa talks smack to Owens. Sikoa with a Running Hip Attack. Sikoa tags in Fatu. Fatu with a Running Cannonball Strike of his own. Fatu is trying to wear down Owens with repeated headbutts. Owens attacks the midsection of Fatu. Owens with a chop/haymaker combination. Fatu responds with a Running HeadButt. Fatu tags in Tonga. Tonga with a barrage of strikes.

The Bloodline continues to cut the ring in half. Owens is trying to scramble out of the corner. Sikoa with a ground and pound attack. Sikoa blasts Rhodes off the apron. Owens sends Sikoa tumbling to the floor. Tanga Loa wisely pulls Orton off the apron. Loa sends Orton back first into the ringside barricade. Owens tells Sikoa to bring it. Owens slaps Sikoa in the face. Hockey Fight in Toronto. Sikoa goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Owens ducks out of the way. Fatu tags himself in. Fatu with an elbow drop. Fatu applies a rear chin lock. Fatu starts bending Owens fingers. Fatu with another round of headbutts. Owens sends Fatu face first into the top of the steel ring post. Rhodes and Sikoa are tagged in. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at Sikoa. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Sikoa. Rhodes dives over Sikoa. Rhodes Powerslams Sikoa. Rhodes with The Disaster Kick. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Rhodes drops Tonga with The Cody Cutter. Rhodes clotheslines Fatu over the top rope. Rhodes lands Two Suicide Dives.

Fatu uppercuts Rhodes. Fatu HeadButts Rhodes. Fatu with two haymakers. Rhodes sends Fatu crashing into the timekeeper’s area. Sikoa Spears Rhodes for a two count. Rhodes blocks The Samoan Drop. Rhodes kicks Sikoa in the gut. Sikoa denies The Pedigree. Sikoa inadvertently knocks down the referee. Rhodes with The CrossRhodes. Owens with The Frog Splash. Orton follows that with The RKO. Owens is trying to wake up the referee. Rhodes clears the announce table. Rhodes prepares for The Cerberus PowerBomb. Fatu with a flying clothesline off the barricade. SuperKick Party. Fatu drives the referee into the steel ring steps. Owens nails Tonga with The Stunner. Owens clocks Fatu with The Red PRIME Bottle. Owens with The Frog Splash through the announce table. Owens rolls Tonga back into the ring. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Loa counters with the low blow. Orton drops Loa with The RKO. Orton ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Orton with another RKO. Sikoa delivers The Samoan Spike. Sikoa goes for The Samoan Spike, but Rhodes counters with Two CrossRhodes. Fatu with a Corkscrew Senton Bomb. Fatu drops Rhodes with The Implant DDT. Fatu helps Sikoa get back on his feet. Sikoa connects with The Samoan Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Bloodline via Pinfall

