The announced attendance for WWE Money in the Bank 2025 was 17,374.

The opening match of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide featured Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana scoring a victory in six-man tag team action.

Following the bout, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio — seated ringside with Liv Morgan — grabbed a microphone and took shots at his father, Rey Mysterio. Octagón Jr. confronted Dominik, and a brawl broke out between the two.

After the scuffle, Dominik challenged Octagón Jr. to an Intercontinental Title match at the Money in the Bank 2025 pay-per-view event. The match was made official, and when it came time to compete, AAA stars El Hijo del Vikingo, Konnan, Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. were all present at ringside.

In the end, Liv Morgan provided a timely distraction, allowing Dominik to take advantage and retain his title — marking his third successful defense.

Just one day after the Slim Jim Table debuted on SmackDown, the Fireball Ladder made its first appearance at WWE Money in the Bank.

Backstage, Chad Gable filled in American Made (Julius and Brutus Creed) on the details — explaining that Fireball, a cinnamon whiskey brand, is now a WWE sponsor and has branded one of the ladders.

Gable instructed the Creed Brothers to stash the Fireball Ladder under the ring so El Grande Americano could use it during the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.