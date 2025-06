WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Results

Intuit Dome

Inglewood, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Rhea Ripley vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia In The Women’s Money In The Bank Match

– Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Octagon Jr. For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. PENTA vs. LA Knight vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. El Grande Americano In The Men’s Money In The Bank Match

– John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Checkout Episode 468 of The Hoots Podcast