– More spoilers have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event. Heading into the main show at 7/6c, we have learned that the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match will kick off the show as the first match of the evening inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. Expected as the second bout is Dominik Mysterio vs. Octagon Jr. for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, followed by Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and then the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match, with John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & “Main Event” Jey Uso scheduled to close the show. For more those interested, check out more WWE Money In The Bank Spoilers For Tonight.

– WWE supported organizations dedicated to wildfire relief efforts across the Los Angeles area. The organizations honored include Los Angeles Firemen’s Relief Association and The Dream Center. LA Knight appeared during Countdown to WWE Money In The Bank pre-show to give a replica title belt to some fans while the charitable efforts were being highlighted.