WWE has officially announced that the 2025 edition of Money in the Bank will emanate from the city of Los Angeles, California.

The high-stakes premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th, and will take place inside the brand-new Intuit Dome—the state-of-the-art arena located in Inglewood, just outside downtown L.A. This marks yet another major WWE show hosted in the iconic entertainment capital and continues the company’s tradition of bringing marquee events to major metropolitan markets.

The Intuit Dome, which recently opened its doors, previously served as the location for the historic debut of WWE Raw on Netflix this past January, adding another chapter to its growing association with WWE.

Interestingly, Money in the Bank 2025 won’t be the only wrestling show taking over Los Angeles that day. WWE is also presenting a special crossover event, NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide, which will take place earlier in the afternoon at the nearby Kia Forum—a short drive from the Intuit Dome. The unique scheduling sets up a doubleheader of wrestling action in the area, giving fans the opportunity to experience two blockbuster events in one epic day.

With both Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide promising high-octane matchups and potential surprises, June 7th is shaping up to be a landmark day for WWE and pro wrestling fans in Southern California.

