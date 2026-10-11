Penta is officially Mr. Money in the Bank.

The WWE Money in the Bank 2026 premium live event wrapped up on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, with Penta defeating five other competitors to capture the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

The main event featured Penta, Bron Breakker, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans battling for the briefcase, which guarantees its holder a future World Championship opportunity at a time and place of their choosing.

The match featured several memorable moments, including Breakker delivering a devastating spear to Evans as he attempted a dive to the outside. Officials checked on Evans before he was eventually stretchered away and loaded into an ambulance. Breakker continued to dominate much of the action, delivering spears to multiple competitors, including one that sent Punk and Owens crashing through the barricade at ringside.

Later in the contest, the ambulance unexpectedly returned to ringside, with Evans emerging from the vehicle and attacking Breakker with the ambulance door. Evans followed up with an offensive flurry inside the ring, taking out several competitors before setting up a massive ladder in an attempt to retrieve the briefcase. Breakker eventually stopped Evans and pushed the ladder over, sending him flying through the ambulance positioned at ringside.

The closing moments saw Breakker begin climbing toward the briefcase with the other competitors down. However, Penta returned to the ring and pulled Breakker off the ladder before connecting with a superkick. Penta then set up a ladder bridge and began climbing again, only for Breakker to follow him up the same side. Penta fought him off and delivered a Mexican Destroyer that sent Breakker crashing onto the bridged ladder, taking him out of the equation.

With nobody left to stop him, Penta climbed to the top of the ladder and retrieved the briefcase to secure the victory. As a result, Penta is now guaranteed a future World Championship opportunity whenever and wherever he chooses to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

PENTA IS MR. MONEY IN THE BANK!!! 💰 @PENTAELZEROM https://t.co/49HjqQeKzD — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2026

Let the celebration BEGIN for PENTA!!! 👏 @PENTAELZEROM https://t.co/uu5MaLMpNZ — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2026