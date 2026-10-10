WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results

Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

– Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend In The 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

– Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

– Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE Women’s World Championship

– CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bron Breakker vs. PENTA vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans In The 2026 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Checkout Episode 27 of The SUR Files