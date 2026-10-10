Updated betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank 2026 have been released, with several notable changes taking place just hours before Saturday night’s premium live event.

The show takes place tonight, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, streaming live on the ESPN Unlimited app.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline, Roxanne Perez has strengthened her position as the favorite to win the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Perez is now listed at -400, improving from -300 earlier this week and +110 the previous week. Lash Legend follows at +200, with Tiffany Stratton at +300. Sol Ruca and Lola Vice are both listed at +1200, while Jacy Jayne remains the biggest underdog at +1400.

On the men’s side, Bron Breakker remains the favorite to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase at -200. His odds are unchanged from earlier this week, although he was previously listed at +150.

Penta and Kevin Owens are tied for the second-best odds at +200, followed by CM Punk and Trick Williams at +900. Je’Von Evans is considered the biggest long shot at +2500.

Elsewhere on the card, Oba Femi remains heavily favored to defeat Bronson Reed, although the gap has narrowed slightly. Femi is now listed at -400, down from -500 earlier this week, while Reed has moved from +300 to +250.

Stephanie Vaquer is also a significant favorite to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship in her triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. Vaquer currently sits at -400, followed by Morgan at +200 and Lynch at +500.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns remains the overwhelming favorite to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight.

Reigns is currently listed at -900, compared to -1500 earlier this week. Knight’s odds have improved from +600 to +500, although he remains a considerable underdog heading into the championship showdown.

As always, betting odds are subject to change and do not necessarily reflect WWE’s actual creative plans.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com.