Tiffany Stratton is officially Ms. Money in the Bank once again.

During the WWE Money in the Bank 2026 premium live event on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, Stratton defeated five other competitors to win the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

The bout featured Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne competing for the coveted briefcase, which guarantees its holder a future Women’s Championship opportunity at a time and place of their choosing.

The match featured several high-risk spots, including Ruca delivering a frog splash that drove Legend through a ladder, while Vice applied a rear-naked choke to Jayne near the top of another ladder before both competitors crashed through a bridged ladder.

Perez also came close to securing the victory after hitting Stratton with Pop Rox. However, Ruca prevented her from retrieving the briefcase and connected with a Sol Snatcher off the ladder.

Ruca’s attempt to capitalize was stopped by Legend, who delivered a powerbomb that sent her crashing onto a ladder.

The finish saw Stratton and Legend battling at the top of the ladder, exchanging forearms with the briefcase hanging above them. Stratton eventually grabbed the briefcase and used it to strike Legend in the head, knocking her down to the canvas.

With the path cleared, Stratton unhooked the briefcase to secure the victory.

As a result, Stratton now holds a guaranteed future Women’s Championship opportunity, which she can exercise at a time and place of her choosing.

The victory marks Stratton’s second Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match win, having previously captured the briefcase in 2024 before successfully cashing in on Nia Jax to win the WWE Women’s Championship in January 2025.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

TIFFY 2X 💰 @tiffstrattonwwe is once again Ms. Money in the Bank! https://t.co/NpnMpNNh9X — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

Welcome back to TIFFY IN THE BANK 🏦 @tiffstrattonwwe https://t.co/HVTNjarvqC — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026