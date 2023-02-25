Tickets for the 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event sold out in just one minute today. The pre-sales began on Thursday.

WWE confirmed to Alex McCarthy that general on-sale tickets for Money In the Bank were sold in just 60 seconds today. At one point there were more than 30,000 buyers in the queue, and that was just for Ticketmaster UK. Tickets were also sold via AXS.

Ticketmaster and AXS also show that the go-home SmackDown, which airs the night before Money In the Bank from the same venue, is also sold out. There’s no word yet on how quick those tickets moved, but likely about as fast as Money In the Bank.

WWE has offered combo tickets for both shows as well. Ticketmaster and AXS indicate that there are still a few of those combo tickets left.

There are now only single holds and premium tickets available for Money In the Bank, and possibly SmackDown, to be released in the coming weeks.

WWE Money In the Bank is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England.

