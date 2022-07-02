32 Red has the latest updated betting odds for tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event from Las Vegas, and they seem to hint at some surprising winners for both Money In The Bank matchups.

According to the odds, which can be found here, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are heavy favorites to win the briefcases this year. As with all things wrestling plans can obviously change at any time. See the full odds for the entire event below.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:

Bianca Belair (champion) -1250 vs. Carmella +550

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:

Ronda Rousey (champion) -2000 vs. Natalya +700

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Seth Rollins -200 vs. Drew McIntyre +225 vs. Sheamus +220 vs. Omos +1500 vs. Sami Zayn +375 vs. Riddle +375 vs. Madcap Moss +2500

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Alexa Bliss +250 vs. Asuka +1000 vs. Lacey Evans +534 vs. Liv Morgan +275 vs. Raquel Rodriguez +1000 vs. Shotzi +1000 vs. Becky Lynch -125

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match:

The Usos (champions) -625 vs. The Street Profits +350

WWE United States Championship Match:

Austin Theory (champion) -200 vs. Bobby Lashley +140