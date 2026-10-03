The fields are officially set for the 2026 WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Kevin Owens and Tiffany Stratton secured the final two spots during the October 2 episode of WWE SmackDown, winning their respective Triple Threat qualifying matches.

Stratton punched her ticket earlier in the evening with a victory over Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley. She now joins Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez, Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice and Sol Ruca in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Owens claimed the final men’s spot in the SmackDown main event, defeating Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano after Randy Orton played a key role in the finish.

Rhodes and Orton became involved in another ringside confrontation, with Rhodes appearing ready to deliver a punt to Orton’s head. Gargano interrupted with a dive before Owens caught him with a pop-up powerbomb.

When Rhodes attempted to break up Owens’ pin on Gargano, Orton prevented him from getting back into the ring, allowing Owens to score the three-count and qualify.

With neither Rhodes nor Orton advancing, the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature Owens, CM Punk, Penta, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Bron Breakker.

Meanwhile, Stratton’s qualification creates an interesting possibility heading into the women’s ladder match. Chelsea Green currently holds the interim WWE Women’s Championship, meaning Stratton could potentially find herself with the opportunity to cash in on her friend should she capture the briefcase.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place Saturday, October 10.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.