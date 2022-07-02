The planned match order for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join us for live MITB coverage, which is going on now.

The following match order was planned as of around 7pm ET, but is subject to change:

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss

