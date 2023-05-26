LA Knight is among the names seen as a top contender for the winner of the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

WWE will begin holding MITB qualifiers on Monday’s post-Night of Champions edition of RAW, but a recent report from proven insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that Knight, Damian Priest, Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle were “almost confirmed” for the match as of a week or so ago.

The report noted that other “solid names” discussed to participate in the men’s MITB match are Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor, Chad Gable, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. It was noted that these names were all discussed, but nothing official.

Furthermore, @WRKDWrestling has also reported that Rhodes, Knight, Gable are being considered for the match, along with Dominik Mysterio. WRKD also said Knight has been discussed as a possible winner of the match.

It was also noted that the match may end up with just 6 participants. WWE used 7 for the women and 8 for the men in 2022, 8 for the women and 8 for the men in 2021, 6 for the women and 6 for the men in 2020. The report on 2023 MITB plans stated that these plans were all based on early drafts.

Regarding rumors on WWE going with Knight as the MITB winner, BWE noted that Knight was a top contender but as of then he was not planned to be the winner as the winner would be decided during the build-up to the big event.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 from The O2 Arena in London, England.

