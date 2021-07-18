– Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The panel features Kayla Braxton with WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T and Jerry Lawler, plus Peter Rosenberg, and various guests. The Kickoff will also feature SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defending against The Usos.

– WWE posted this video of Kofi Kingston walking with fans in Forth Worth ahead of tonight’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Kingston will challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley later tonight.

Stay tuned for more from Money In the Bank and be sure to join us for live coverage at this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.