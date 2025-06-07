WWE returns live tonight from “The Golden State.”

Following their afternoon WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 special event at KIA Forum, the company will present their annual WWE Money In The Bank premium live event from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the show scheduled for June 7, 2025:

* John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

* Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match (Seth Rollins vs. Penta vs. LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa vs. El Grande Americano)

* Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match (Rhea Ripley vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Naomi)

* Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Money In The Bank results coverage.