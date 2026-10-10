WWE is back tonight.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA., airing at 6/5c on ESPN Unlimited.

Advertised for the Saturday, October 10, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

* Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Bron Breakker, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, Kevin Owens, Penta, Trick Williams

* Women’s Money in the Bank Match: Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Tiffany Stratton

* Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.