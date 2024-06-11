While WWE made no announcements for specific matches or segments for next Monday night, an announcement was made.

It was announced during this week’s WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland “go-home” episode of WWE Raw that next week’s show will feature the start of the qualifying matches for this year’s WWE Money In The Bank matches.

No matches or participants have been announced yet for the qualifying matches, although “Main Event” Jey Uso and Sheamus both stated their intent to qualify in promos the last two weeks on the show.

WWE Money In The Bank 2024 is scheduled to take place on July 6 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.