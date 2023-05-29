WWE will reportedly hold only Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifiers on tonight’s post-Night of Champions RAW.

A new report from proven insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that plans as of this morning call for Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifiers to begin next week.

While WWE has not announce the participants for tonight’s qualifiers as of this writing, word is that Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed and The Miz vs. Ricochet are planned with Nakamura and Ricochet advancing.

It was also noted that the current plan is for each MITB match to just feature 6 competitors this year. This was up in the air but apparently they have decided on 6 participants for now. WWE used 7 for the women and 8 for the men in 2022, 8 for the women and 8 for the men in 2021, 6 for the women and 6 for the men in 2020.

It should be noted that these plans are subject to change and based on early drafts.

As noted in a previous report, other discussed MITB competitors for this year included LA Knight, Damian Priest, Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor, Chad Gable, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. All of these obviously will not be in the match, and you can click here for new details on why Riddle and GUNTHER likely will not be in the match. Knight is among the frontrunners for the winner of the Men’s MITB match this year.

Friday’s SmackDown will feature LA Knight vs. Montez Ford and Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans in MITB qualifiers, according to WWE’s announcement.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.