Some additional backstage details have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2026 premium live event at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In some late changes, according to one source, Bron Breakker has emerged as the latest creative favorite to win the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Penta had reportedly been the preferred choice earlier in the week, indicating a potential change in direction.

On the women’s side, Roxanne Perez is now considered the creative favorite to capture the briefcase, replacing Lash Legend, who had previously been viewed as the frontrunner.

Elsewhere on the card, Oba Femi and Roman Reigns were reportedly favored to win their respective matches against Bronson Reed and LA Knight.

While these are the reported creative favorites heading into the show, plans, as always, remain ‘subject to change.’

Meanwhile, some additional information has surfaced regarding WWE’s decision to move Money in the Bank from its originally announced September 6 date.

The September date was first revealed in October 2025, with WWE officially announcing the move to October 10 in June 2026. However, the decision to reschedule the event had reportedly been made several months before the public announcement.

WWE attributed the change to scheduling conflicts.

As for preparations for tonight’s show, both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches reportedly underwent rehearsals on Saturday.

The event’s production setup also features a large Money in the Bank-themed armored truck as part of the stage design. An ambulance has also been spotted on-site, potentially for use during the broadcast.

For more spoilers, check out these articles from earlier today at WrestlingHeadlines.com:

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)