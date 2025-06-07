WWE Money In The Bank spoilers have surfaced ahead of today’s special event at the Intuit Dome in the Los Angeles, California-area.

Heading into the show, which airs live tonight at 7/6c after a 90-minute pre-show that kicks off at 5:30/4:30c, we have learned who is rumored to win both the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches, as well as some additional spoiler notes and backstage news.

WWE opted not to hold its traditional “Kickoff” style media event to promote tonight’s Money In The Bank 2025 Premium Live Event, breaking from the routine seen at recent PLEs.

A Money In The Bank post-show is still scheduled to air after the event. Fans can catch it at 11/10c on WWE’s official YouTube channel and on Peacock.

As of earlier this week, the current plan was for the main card to feature four matches total. Those include the John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & “Main Event” Jey Uso featured tag-team bout, Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches.

There had been some speculation that El Grande Americano might win the briefcase and cash in on the AAA Championship later tonight, particularly if Chad Gable fails to capture the title from El Hijo del Vikingo at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide. However, sources say that scenario is not currently in WWE’s plans, and it’s just a rumor for now. Of course, as always, plans can change at any time.

Following a recent report by WrestleVotes claiming Paul “Triple H” Levesque has never been a fan of the Money In The Bank concept, additional sources have backed that up. One noted that Levesque has never participated in a qualifying match, nor has he ever been cashed in on, further distancing himself from the gimmick over the years. That said, Money In The Bank is far too entrenched—and profitable—for WWE to abandon it now.

Regarding the Women’s Money In The Bank match, multiple talents involved believe they already know who’s winning. According to those we’ve spoken to, the expectation backstage is that Naomi will walk away with the briefcase. While not officially confirmed, this belief has reportedly been circulating among talent for a couple of weeks.

