The WWE Money In The Bank Store has arrived.
This week, WWE announced full details on the launch of the new WWE Money In The Bank Store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada ahead of the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event at Scotiabank Arena.
Featured below is the complete announcement.
WWE Money in the Bank Store comes to Toronto
Get ready, Canada, to shop the official WWE Money in the Bank Store located at the REC Room in Toronto!
Shop the largest collection of WWE Money in the Bank merchandise under one roof when the WWE Money in the Bank Store comes to Toronto! This is your chance to get your hands on exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more!
The WWE Money in the Bank Store is a Fanatics experience and will be free and open to the public.
Location
The REC Room 255 Bremner Blvd.
Toronto, ON, M5V 3M9
Store Hours
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to midnight
Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight
Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.