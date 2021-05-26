The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will likely be a sell-out.

Pre-sale tickets to the event were moving fast as of Tuesday night, according to the @AEWTicketInfo fan account. At one point there were just a few hundred tickets left but more were being released.

TicketSmarter reports that there are currently 1,194 seats available, but that number is not concrete.

Tickets for the pay-per-view officially go on sale this morning at 10am ET.

Money In the Bank will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This will be the second stop on a 25-city tour, WWE’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic. The July 16 SmackDown will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, and the July 19 RAW will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. WWE will announce the full tour schedule soon, which will wrap on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6.

Stay tuned for more.

More seats made available (and tickets being held but never actually purchased): Available => 1,225

Unavailable => 10,402 pic.twitter.com/SOnIfNGKmw — AEW Ticket Information (@AEWTicketInfo) May 25, 2021

A bunch of new tickets were just opened up: Available => 2459

Unavailable => 9704 pic.twitter.com/O1W6BLb88B — AEW Ticket Information (@AEWTicketInfo) May 25, 2021

(H/T to Wrestling Inc)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.