WWE has officially announced the SmackDown Women’s Title match for Money In the Bank, but there may be some sort of twist in the works.
We noted before how last week’s SmackDown saw Natalya win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. This week’s show saw Rousey defeat Shotzi in a Championship Contender’s match, but after the win Rousey was attacked by Natalya and beat down, then put in the Sharpshooter.
WWE later aired a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton checking in from outside of the trainer’s room, where Rousey was at being tended to. Braxton said officials told her that Rousey suffered a serious injury in the post-match attack by Natalya, and that she may be unable to compete at Money In the Bank.
WWE announced before Rousey vs. Shotzi that Natalya will be getting her title shot at Money In the Bank, but now the storyline is that the title match is up in the air due to Rousey’s condition. If Natalya vs. Rousey is held for Money In the Bank, this will be Rousey’s second blue brand title defense since winning the strap from Charlotte Flair in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash. Her first title defense was a win over Raquel Rodriguez on the May 13 SmackDown, just days after the title win over Flair.
The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the current card, along with related clips and tweets from SmackDown:
Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. 7 participants TBA
Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Lacey Evans vs. 7 participants TBA
RAW Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)
