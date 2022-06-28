The line-up for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match has been finalized.

Tonight’s WWE RAW main event saw Becky Lynch win a six-woman Second Chance Elimination Qualifier for the final spot in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Her opponents were Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Tamina Snuka, Xia Li, and Shayna Baszler.

Lynch now joins Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Shotzi and Alexa Bliss in the seven-woman Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

WWE originally had eight spots planned for the men’s and women’s Ladder Match, but now they are going with seven participants for each match.

The Men’s MITB Ladder Match currently has Riddle, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Omos and Sami Zayn confirmed, with one more name to be revealed, likely on Friday’s go-home edition of SmackDown. Kevin Owens was scheduled to try and qualify for MITB on this week’s RAW against either Elias, Ezekiel or their younger brother, Elrod, but the announcers noted early during RAW how the match had to be postponed for an undisclosed reason. While Ezekiel appeared on RAW, Owens did not.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s go-home RAW:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. 1 participant TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

