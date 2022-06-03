WWE is launching their first official NFT (non-fungible tokens) collection this week.

WWE Moonsault, WWE’s official NFT marketplace, was launched last Friday during SmackDown on FOX, along with FOX Entertainment’s Web3 studio Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL). The launch was a success with the first 10,000 fans to create a wallet received a free Moonsault Genesis NFT, all of which were claimed within just a few hours.

Now WWE Moonsault will unveil its first official NFT collection tomorrow, Friday, June 3, to promote Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event.

The limited edition collection will include 10,000+ NFT Flips, each featuring a WWE Superstar tied to Hell In a Cell on Sunday. In the days after Hell In a Cell, each NFT Flip will transform to reveal a 10-20 second video highlight of the featured Superstar. The NFT Flips will be sold on WWE Moonsault in Cases of three, randomized at minting, for $30 per Case.

Moonsault is powered by Eluvio’s eco-friendly blockchain technology.

In the future, more limited edition Cases of NFT Flips and other video highlights and digital collectibles centered on WWE Superstars and iconic WWE moments will be dropped on Moonsault, timed to coincide with major WWE Premium Live Events throughout the year.

