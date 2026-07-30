AAA’s TripleMania just got bigger.

Well, at least for night one.

On Thursday morning, WWE announced that “due to overwhelming demand,” night one of the annual AAA TripleMania special two-night event has been moved to the “iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena” in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured below is the complete announcement released by WWE with all of the details on the change.

First-ever Triplemanía event in Las Vegas moves to iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena July 30, 2026 – To meet the unprecedented demand for the first-ever two-night, two-country Triplemanía this September, lucha libre promotion AAA today announced that the previously sold-out Friday, September 11 event scheduled for Luxor in Las Vegas will now be held at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event date and start time will remain unchanged. An exclusive WWE presale for tickets to the MGM Grand Garden Arena will begin Monday, August 3, at 10am PT ahead of the general public on sale beginning Tuesday, August 4 at 10am PT, via AXS.com. Fans who have already purchased tickets will soon receive further information. AAA continues its strong run, following recent critically acclaimed events including Noche de Los Grandes and Verano de Escándalo. Triplemanía 33 in August 2025 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City drew a record attendance crowd of 19,691 and became the most-viewed and highest-grossing Triplemanía in event history. This year’s event will showcase the best talent of AAA including Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, La Catalina, Rey Fenix and many more.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/11 for complete WWE x AAA TripleMania Results coverage.