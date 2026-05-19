Brock Lesnar is back.

Officially.

Following his surprise return on the May 18 episode of WWE Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina, “The Beast Incarnate” appears to be officially back in the active talent pool in WWE.

On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after his surprise return on the 5/18 Raw in Greensboro, which saw the WWE legend attack Oba Femi and leave him laying, the official WWE website reflected Lesnar’s active status by moving his profile from their Alumni section to their active talent roster page.

As noted, later in the show on Raw on Monday night, Paul Heyman approached Raw General Manager Adam Pearce with a contract for a match.

And not just any match.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II.

The bout is rumored to take place at the upcoming WWE Clash In Italy premium live event at the end of the month.

RELATED BROCK LESNAR NEWS: Brock Lesnar Experiences Another Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction During Surprise WWE Return On 5/18 Raw (Photo)