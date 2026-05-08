The end of an era appears to be official for Brock Lesnar.

WWE has now moved Lesnar to the alumni section of their official website at WWE.com following his apparent retirement after WrestleMania 42.

Lesnar seemingly called time on his legendary in-ring career after suffering a loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania, where he famously left his gloves and boots in the ring following the match. The moment was treated as a major sendoff by WWE, with the company airing tribute-style video packages on Raw and SmackDown in the days leading up to the event.

WWE also released commemorative merchandise honoring Lesnar’s retirement, further signaling that the company views his in-ring run as finished.

What a career.

Lesnar walks away as one of the most accomplished stars in WWE history. During his time with the company, he captured seven WWE Championships and three WWE Universal Championships while also becoming one of the most dominant attractions of the modern era.

Outside of WWE, Lesnar also held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in Japan and famously became UFC Heavyweight Champion, cementing his reputation as one of the rare crossover combat sports megastars.

“The Beast Incarnate” originally debuted on WWE television in 2002 and wasted little time becoming a main event player. Within months, he won the King of the Ring tournament and defeated The Rock at SummerSlam to capture his first WWE Championship.

From there, Lesnar built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume that included rivalries with some of the biggest names in wrestling history and multiple headline runs across different eras of WWE programming.