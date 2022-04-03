Night Two of WWE’s WrestleMania 38 will take place later tonight from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WWE has announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland has been moved to tonight’s line-up. The match was originally scheduled for Night One, but there were timing issues with some matches going long, so it was pushed back to WrestleMania Sunday.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Jessie James Decker

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus

