The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will no longer be a stadium show.

WWE issued an e-mail to ticketholders today to announce that Money In the Bank has been moved from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which is less than two miles away.

WWE debuted at the new Allegiant Stadium in 2021 with SummerSlam. The stadium, which is home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, is much larger than the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Allegiant has a listed capacity of 65,000, while the MGM Grand Garden Arena has a capacity of 17,000.

WWE has reportedly sold 16,833 tickets for Money In the Bank at Allegiant Stadium as of May 6. WWE noted in today’s e-mail that fans who have already purchased tickets will be automatically refunded via Ticketmaster. An exclusive pre-sale for those same ticketholders will then be held at 10am local time on Wednesday, June 1, via AXS instead of Ticketmaster. The pre-sale passcode is WWEVIP. The general on-sale will begin that Friday.

Money In the Bank will still be held on Saturday, July 2. The UFC 276 pay-per-view will also be held in Vegas that night at the T-Mobile Arena, which is just a half mile from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

This year’s Money In the Bank event was scheduled to be the first MITB show held at a stadium, but now they will have to wait another year to potentially make that happen. No regular matches have been officially announced for Money In the Bank as of this writing, but Riddle vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is rumored. The men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches will take place.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is an updated look at Premium Live Events confirmed for 2022:

* Sunday, June 5: WWE Hell In a Cell from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

* Saturday, July 2: WWE Money In the Bank from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV

* Saturday, July 30: WWE SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

* Saturday, September 3: WWE Clash at The Castle from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

* Saturday, November 5: WWE Crown Jewel from venue TBA in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, November 26 – WWE Survivor Series from TD Garden in Boston, MA

