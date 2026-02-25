WWE is shaking up tradition when it comes to NXT Stand & Deliver in 2026.

For years, Stand & Deliver has been a staple of WrestleMania weekend festivities. However, that won’t be the case next year.

Instead of taking place during WrestleMania week, the 2026 edition of the premium live event will be held on Saturday, April 4, two weeks before WrestleMania takes over Las Vegas.

This time around, NXT will bring the show to the St. Louis area, with The Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri serving as the official host venue.

Tickets will first be available through a pre-sale beginning March 3, before going on sale to the general public on March 4.

The announcement was made by NXT executive Shawn Michaels, who personally revealed the news.

“I want to break some big news,” Michaels said. “On Saturday, April 4, NXT will be bringing one of its biggest PLEs to one of the greatest wrestling cities in all the world. Stand & Deliver, Saturday, April 4, will take place at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.”

He added, “Tickets will go on sale March 4, with a pre-sale on March 3. And trust me, this is a PLE you won’t want to miss.”

