WWE NXT on CW will kick off in Chicago on October 1 with a loaded show including hometown hero CM Punk.
They will not be visiting St. Louis the following week on October 8 with hometown hero Randy Orton as originally scheduled.
On Friday, the company announced that NXT on CW on 10/8 has been moved from St. Louis to Chesterfield, MO.
From WWE.com:
NXT event in St Louis on Oct. 8 relocated to Chesterfield, MOThe NXT event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis has been relocated to The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri. Refunds and exchanges are available at all original points of purchase.
Tickets for the NXT event at The Factory at The District will go on sale next Wednesday, September 18 at 12 PM CT via Ticketmaster.