WWE Main Event is moving to a new platform and time slot.

According to Variety, the weekly series will begin airing on Rumble on Wednesday, October 14. New episodes will stream every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, placing the show head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on TBS.

WWE Main Event previously aired exclusively on YouTube. Before moving to the platform, the program had also been available through Hulu, Peacock and the WWE Network over the course of its run.

WWE began uploading recent Main Event episodes to its official Rumble channel earlier this week.