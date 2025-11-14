WWE is expanding one of their weekly shows back to an extended format.

According to one source, the weekly episodes of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network will once again be moving back to the three-hour format.

The source noted that “WWE and USA Network have decided to move SmackDown back to three hours, beginning with the January 2nd show from Buffalo, NY.”

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, airing live at 8/7c on USA Network in the United States, as well as via Netflix for international fans, as a normal two-hour episode.

Heading into tonight’s show, WWE has announced that Sami Zayn, though not medically cleared to compete, will appear to deliver a message to Solo Sikoa.

“Though not medically cleared last week, Sami Zayn still charged the ring in an attempt to finally get his hands on Solo Sikoa and The MFTs,” the updated WWE SmackDown preview at WWE.com read. “Now, Zayn has a message for Sikoa. Find out what chaos is in store, Friday at 8e/7c on SmackDown on USA.”

Also advertised for the 11/14 episode of WWE SmackDown are a pair of matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine who will share the ring with John Cena in his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Those two matches will see The Miz go one-on-one against ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, while “The Mega Star” LA Knight will square off against a mystery opponent.

Additionally, tonight’s WWE blue brand prime time Friday night program in upstate New York will feature new WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill going one-on-one against B-Fab in women’s non-title action.

