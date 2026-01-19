WWE SmackDown will be temporarily moving networks next month due to a major programming conflict tied to the Winter Olympics.

The February 13 and February 20 episodes of SmackDown will air on SyFy instead of USA Network. Both shows will maintain their usual 8:00 PM ET start time and continue with the three-hour format.

The blue brand is expected to return to USA Network on February 27, just one night before the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The temporary shift is due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, which will take place from February 6 through February 22. Events will be broadcast from Lombardy and Northeast Italy across NBC, USA Network, and other affiliated platforms.

A short move, but a notable one with the road to Elimination Chamber heating up.

