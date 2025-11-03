It looks like the WWE name-shortening craze is back into affect.
According to her updated profile page at the official WWE website, SmackDown women’s star Zelina Vega has been the latest to get half of her name chopped off.
Zelina Vega is now simply listed as Zelina on her page.
Her updated official bio on WWE.com now reads as follows:
Though she be but little, she is fierce.
Shakespeare may not have had Zelina in mind when he penned that line, but the spitfire from Queens, N.Y. aptly fits that famous description.
Much like her idol, the legendary Rey Mysterio, Zelina has made a career out of upsetting those who underestimate her underdog stature. Whether guiding Superstars to success as a manager or making history of her own — including winning the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Carmella — Zelina is always more than happy to prove her doubters wrong.
Her success has extended beyond the ring, as well, with a role in the hit movie “Fighting with My Family,” and an appearance as a commentator in the Street Fighter 6 video game.
Now running with The LWO, Zelina is on a mission to continue to show the world it’s not the size of the Superstar in the fight that matters, but the size of the fight in the Superstar.
After being moved to SmackDown, Zelina won her first ever singles gold, defeating Chelsea Green to become the new Women’s United States Champion on the April 25, 2025 episode of SmackDown.
- RELATED: Killer Kross Addresses WWE Using Aleister Black & Zelina Vega In Eerily Similar Fashion To Himself & Scarlett