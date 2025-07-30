– In a new FOX News interview, Alexa Bliss spoke about the possibility of working with The Wyatt Sicks, as a way to continue her past character as the sidekick for the late “Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

– The War Raiders duo from WWE have been announced for their Bloodsport promotional debuts on August 2. Also scheduled for the show in Rutherford, N.J. as part of WWE SummerSlam Weekend are Nattie Neidhart vs. Masha Slamovich, Jordan Blade vs. Janai Kai, as well as Jonathan Gresham, Pete Dunne and Charlie Dempsey competing.

– WWE Hall Of Fame legend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman announced he will be at the WWE ID Showcase event as part of WWE SummerSlam week this Friday. “I’m proud to coach members of the WWE ID program,” Waltman wrote. “I’ll be at their ID Showcase this Friday 8/1 in Rutherford, NJ for the crowning of their 1st ever Men’s & Women’s Championships. This is an exceptionally talented group of aspiring pro wrestlers. Come see them if you’re in town.”

– WWE named the famous Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog match from WWE SummerSlam 1992 as the greatest match in the history of WWE SummerSlam.